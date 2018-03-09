Christina Hendricks 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Christina Hendricks, star of The Strangers: Prey at Night, scares up a few facts for Us Weekly. Read on to learn 25 things about the Mad Men alum.

1. I love knitting. Especially cable-knit sweaters ’cause they look so impressive!

2. My favorite movie is the original Fame. Its depiction of the young struggling artist is real and raw, and I love the grittiness of NYC in 1980.

3. I’ve seen Hamilton three times and I cry every time. The creativity that went into that overwhelms me. 4. I love chinoiserie design in interior spaces as well as fabric and clothing.

5. Campfires are my favorite smell. I adore the smokiness it leaves on my clothes.

6. I trained as a ballet dancer from ages 9 to 19.

7. The first musical I was in: Bye Bye Birdie as a chorus member, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

8. The last musical: Stephen Sondheim’s Company at Lincoln Center in New York.

9. I’m not on social media.

10. I’m terrified and fascinated by whales. I know they’re gentle, but they’re far too big for my comfort.

11. I’m obsessed with making Spotify playlists. It satisfies the frustrated DJ in me.

12. I love rose-flavored drinks and desserts but dislike lavender in anything but my bath!

13. My favorite TV shows are Fleabag and Broad City.

14. I collect antique lamps.

15. I can whip up a pretty amazing, last-minute Halloween costume from my clothing and craft closets.

16. I’ve driven across the country in a VW bus more times than I can remember with my family. I think we’ve driven through every state once.

17. My mother was a ­hypnotherapist.

18. I love dining out by myself and people-watching. I could sit there for hours.

19. I’ve always dreamed of visiting India. The colors, smells, music and architecture seem magical to me.

20. My favorite room to enjoy champagne in is the art deco Fumoir Bar in Claridge’s hotel in London, surrounded by original Lalique glass.

21. I have at least 75 hats. A hat makes every outfit more whimsical and put-together.

22. I’m afraid of putting my face under water so I only doggy-paddle when I swim.

23. I’ve always wanted my own flower shop. How wonderful to be surrounded by flowers every day!

24. My first dance at my wedding was to “The Origin of Love” from Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

25. My dog Zou Zou and I look almost exactly alike. She appeared in a Brooks Brothers campaign with my husband and me. They sent her a gift basket after the shoot!

