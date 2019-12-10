



Dancing the night away! Christina Hendricks was spotted “living it up” at producer Jennifer Klein‘s recent holiday party at her Los Angeles home, two months after the Mad Men alum announced her split from Geoffrey Arend after 10 years of marriage.

Hendricks, 44, “was drinking Don Julio cocktails, mingling, chatting with Dave Annable for a bit and dancing with Machine Gun Kelly on the dance floor,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. After busting a move with the “I Think I’m Okay” artist, Hendricks left the party eating a See’s Candies lollipop.

The Good Girls star’s festive night came shortly after Us broke the news in October that she and Arend, 41, split. Hendricks and the Madam Secretary star tied the knot in 2009 after being introduced by Hendricks’ Mad Men costar Vincent Kartheiser two years prior.

“Twelve years ago, we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” the exes said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

Before announcing their separation, Arend shared a cryptic Instagram post as the pair celebrated their 10th anniversary. “Anytime you’re feeling low, bookend yourself in dogs. Can’t recommend it enough,” the 500 Days of Summer actor captioned photos of himself and their dogs.

The former couple treated their fur babies as if they were their children. During a 2014 interview with Health magazine, the Toy Story 4 star opened up about her and Arden’s decision to not expand their family further.

“We’ve decided that we are not really interested in having children,” Hendricks said at the time. “It seems like it’s expected that you’d want to have kids. It’s just very normal for people to say, ‘Well, when you guys have kids …'”

The American Woman actress continued, “When I say, ‘Actually I don’t think we’re going to do that,’ people will say, ‘Oh, you say that now …’ It doesn’t bother me, though.”