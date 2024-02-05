Lauren Alaina is married to Cameron Arnold after four years together.

The American Idol runner-up, 29, and Arnold tied the knot at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, February 4. The duo exchanged vows in front of 450 guests, including Jason and Brittany Aldean, Hardy and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney.

“Here’s the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding,” Alaina told People, adding that she and Arnold had a “big, loud” celebration. “So we compromised — and had a 450-person guest list. I think it’s just a reflection of how fortunate we are — we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people.”

The pair got engaged in November 2022, a little over one year after debuting their romance on social media. “BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry,” Alaina gushed via Instagram at the time, showing off several post-engagement beautiful photos of the pair at the Grand Ole Opry. “I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: See Which Stars Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner found love with Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January 4. […]

As depicted in the sweet snaps, Alaina shared the good news during her concert at the iconic Nashville venue. While performing, she stopped the show to tell her fans about the engagement — and bring out her husband-to-be.

“I didn’t think this year could get any better, and yesterday, I got asked into another family,” Alaina said during her performance, flashing her diamond ring. “After he proposed to me, I said, ‘You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry!’” After introducing Arnold to the audience — “Make some noise for my future husband, everybody!” she told the crowd — Arnold and Alaina shared a sweet kiss on stage.

Prior to her romance with Arnold, Alaina was previously engaged to her high-school boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, who popped the question in July 2018. The duo split in January 2019, and although she moved on with comedian John Crist four months later, they broke it off in September 2019.

Following the split from Crist, 39, Alaina exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about her dating life.

“I think all the country boys are cute. And a lot of them have reached out. But I’m not, like, interested in dating anyone right now,” she said in October 2019 amid Dancing With the Stars rehearsals. “I mean, a lot of people are reaching out and being very supportive, so that’s nice. But I don’t need a boyfriend. Literally, this week, I’m dating the samba. And we’re trying to work through some things already. I’m dating the samba right now, and he wants to move a whole lot faster than me. My feet are like, ‘Um, not sure we can do this!’”

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Couples Whether high school sweethearts or second chances at love, these country couples are in it for the long haul. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a love story for the ages. The twosome tied the knot in 1996 and went on to welcome daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey in 1997, 1998 and 2001, respectively. Despite […]

In February 2021, gave more insight into her past splits with her single “Getting Over Him.”

“I’d been through those two breakups, and I was taking a break from guys and from dating. Then I started seeing this new guy, and pretty quickly after I started seeing him, I realized that it wasn’t going to work out,” Alaina told Songwriter Universe in September 2021. “When you go through a breakup, and you really care about the person, you think you’re never gonna care about somebody again. Until you meet someone new and care about somebody again. So I wrote down, ‘He was my get over him guy.’ Then when I went in to write it, it changed into my ‘getting over him’ guy.”