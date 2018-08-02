The most exhausting place on earth! Comedian John Crist isn’t a dad, but he nailed what it’s like like to be a parent at Disneyland. His Facebook video has been viewed more than 13 million times since Sunday, July 29.

In the hysterical two-minute clip, the 34-year-old balks at Disney swag: “$45 for bedazzled mouse ears? Baby, you want these or you want to go to college?” At another point he quips, “No, you can not have Goofy-shaped chicken nuggets. Sit down. Your mother brought ham sandwiches.”

Exhausted and sweaty, the Atlanta native shuts down all of his fictional kids’ requests and runs away from Tigger. “You know what I want to ride?” he snips. “A park bench in the shade.”

Every parent at Disney… Posted by John Crist on Sunday, July 29, 2018

The post has racked up more than 40,000 comments. “I just took my kids there for the first time today. Literally, never again. It was like wrangling sheep with a feather in the center of a volcano,” wrote one person. Another added that when she visited the park with her family she heard a dad threatened his kid, “‘You’re about to get a magical spanking!’”

The Nashville-based comic drew on inspiration from his own childhood. He is one of eight kids! “This is for sure how it went down when we went to Disney,” he tells Us Weekly. “One kid was always running off, there was a tired kid, the hungry kid. I don’t care how patient of a parent you are, Disney will push your limits.”

Crist is currently on tour.

