



Focused on the footwork! Lauren Alaina isn’t ready to date anyone in the wake of her split from comedian John Crist — especially because her dance card, so to speak, is full of Dancing With the Stars rehearsals.

“No dates yet,” the country singer, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 10, as the DWTS season 28 cast headed to Disneyland.

“I’m dating Dancing With the Stars right now, and it’s getting better,” she added with a laugh. “We’re warming up to each other a little bit.”

The “Doin’ Fine” singer was all giggles when asked if anyone had slid into her DMs after watching her get top scores on the ABC reality show. “Sliding in, no,” she said. “I mean, I don’t know. I get lots. I don’t know how to answer that. Yes, no, maybe.”

After her dancing partner, Gleb Savchenko, asked Alaina if any “cute country boys” had reached out, she responded, “Um, I think all the country boys are cute. And a lot of them have reached out. But I’m not, like, interested in dating anyone right now.”

She went on: “I mean, a lot of people are reaching out and being very supportive, so that’s nice. But I don’t need a boyfriend. Literally, this week, I’m dating the samba. And we’re trying to work through some things already. I’m dating the samba right now, and he wants to move a whole lot faster than me. My feet are like, ‘Um, not sure we can do this!’”

Alaina revealed her split from Crist in September, just before season 28 debuted. “I mean, there’s, like, no big story,” she said on The Bobby Bones Show. “We were, like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

And when Bobby Bones, who won DWTS’ 27th season, asked if Alaina had feelings for Savchenko, she shot down the idea. “No, no … I have not fallen in love with my dance partner,” she said of the Russian dancer, who shares two children with with wife Elena Samodanova.

The American Idol alum first confirmed her relationship with Crist on same radio show in May, four months after ending her engagement to high school sweetheart Alex Hopkins.

Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night airs on ABC Monday, October 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!