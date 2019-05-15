Miss movin’ on! Four months after calling off her engagement to longtime love Alex Hopkins, Lauren Alaina has new boyfriend.

The American Idol alum, 24, confirmed on Wednesday, May 15, that she is seeing John Crist. The 35-year-old comedian joined her in studio at The Bobby Bones Show to make the announcement.

“This is my boyfriend,” Alaina gushed, revealing that they connected via Instagram in February. “I responded to one of his Instagram videos. I said, ‘Haha, you’re funny.’ … He said, ‘I too grew up performing in church in Georgia. That was his first response to me! I was like, ‘Does this guy know everything about me?’”

Crist then clarified that he actually looked up the “Next Boyfriend” singer online before replying to her DM.

“I didn’t want to be like, ‘Who are you?’ so I looked up her Wikipedia page,” he admitted. “Looking back, it was the wrong move.”

Back in January, Alaina and Hopkins, who started dating in high school, announced their split via a joint statement shared on social media.

“Over the last several years, you have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn’t be more grateful … We want you to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement,” the duo said at the time. “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives.”

Alaina’s new man, meanwhile, is more than 10 years older than her. The twosome joked about their age difference with Bones on Wednesday.

“I’m 35, her mom is 45, and she’s 24 … so I’m closer to her mom’s age than her,” Crist said. “When she and her mom are arguing about stuff I’m literally in the middle like, ‘Actually your mom makes some good points.’”

