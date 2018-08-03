Lauren Alaina and fiance Alex Hopkins dated for six years before sealing the deal with an engagement, and now the American Idol alum is taking her time planning her trip down the aisle.

“I’m so busy. We haven’t picked a date or anything yet,” the 23-year-old songstress exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 2, of wedding plans. “I think it will probably be a long engagement. We’re just in a place in our lives where we’re really busy, so getting on top of that seems nearly impossible.”

But Alaina tells Us, “We’ve obviously started the conversation,” following the July 21 proposal. “It’s a real thing now,” she adds. “But we haven’t planned anything specifically yet.”

Alaina revealed that she “had no idea” the proposal was coming but that the couple “had talked about marriage” and “definitely knew we wanted it.”

Hopkin’s popping the question isn’t the only romantic thing he’s done for the bride-to-be. Alaina gushed that her beau is “a very romantic person,” before detailing a sweet surprise he gave her early on in their relationship.

“One of the coolest things he ever did is in our first year of a relationship, he saved all of these movie tickets and all of these different things … all these really crazy things and made me a book and gave it to me and told me why he put each thing in the book and why he wanted me to remember how those moments were,” she told Us. “I still have it. It’s so sweet. It’s like a scrapbook, but a boy scrapbook. You can tell it’s kind of… I know it took him so long to do it and he’s so creative in his own way and always does really sweet things for me.”

Alaina has good reason for putting plans for her big day on the back-burner, the Georgia native has a full plate while she lends a helping hand to Ply Gem and Habitat for Humanity to renovate five Cleveland-District 4 area homes.

With reporting by Emily Marcus.

