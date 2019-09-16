



It’s over! Lauren Alaina revealed that she called it quits with her comedian beau, John Crist, before making her debut on Dancing With the Stars.

During an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, the radio host asked Alaina how Crist felt about her “being on the [DWTS] now that you’ve been practicing for a couple of weeks.” To this, the American Idol alum confessed that she does not “have a boyfriend anymore.”

“I mean, there’s, like, no big story,” Alaina, 24, said on Monday, September 16. “We were, like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

Bobby Bones, who won last season of DWTS with pro dancer Sharna Burgess, then questioned whether the “Ladies in the ‘90s” singer “fell in love” with her partner on the ABC series. She promptly shut down the theory, saying: “No, no — I have not. I have not fallen in love with my dance partner.”

Alaina first confirmed her relationship with Crist, 35, on The Bobby Bones Show in May of this year. “When people ask us, we say we are [together]. But we’re not really announcing it until now,” she said at the time, as her now ex joined her interview.

“I responded to one of his Instagram videos,” she continued. “And I said, ‘Ha ha, you’re funny.’ … He said, ‘I, too, grew up performing in church in Georgia.’”

Crist joked, “We call it sliding into the DMs.”

“We joke that the only reason we’re here is because she had a blue check mark by her name,” he continued. “So I was like, ‘Oh, what’s up?’”

Alaina spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about how Crist would support her journey on the ABC series. “My boyfriend John is going to be able to make every show except the first one,” she told Us at the Dancing With the Stars Cast Reveal on August 21. “He’s a comedian and he has a show the first show but the rest of them he’s open. He’s the best, but I can promise you he will be making fun of me the whole time.”

The “Road Less Traveled” singer’s romance with Crist began four months after she called off her engagement to Alex Hopkins. The high school sweethearts, who got engaged in July 2018, were together for six years.

“Over the last several years, you have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” the exes said in a statement on their respective social media pages in January. “You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return. We want you to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement. While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same.”

Catch Alaina competing for the mirrorball trophy on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

