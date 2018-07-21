‘American Idol’ Alum Lauren Alaina Is Engaged to Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina is getting hitched, y’all! The American Idol alum announced on Instagram on Saturday, July 21, that her longtime beau, Alex Hopkins, popped the question … and she said yes!

“Being yours forever has a nice RING to it,” she captioned a shot of her kissing her new fiancé while showing off a stunning oval engagement ring. “HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED, EEEK!”

Hopkins, 23, shared the same picture to his own Instagram page. “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you, for the first time, the future Mrs. Laura Hopkins,” he wrote.

The couple has been dating since October 2012. Hopkins recalled meeting his future wife in an Instagram post in October 2016. “July 5th, 2012 this nervous 17 year old boy would have done anything to make that pretty girl sitting next to him smile,” he wrote at the time. “He never could have imagined that on October 14th he would somehow work up the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend, and for whatever reason she would say yes. 4 years later she still makes me nervous, and I still do absolutely anything to see her smile. Happy anniversary @laurenalaina. This is just the beginning. I love you! #ThisWasOurFirstSelfie #FirstOfProbably2Million #WhyDidntIFixMyHair #SheKissedMeAnyway #FirstKissOfALifetimesWorth”

“The Road Less Traveled” singer spoke to Taste of Country about the possibility of an engagement in May, saying, “We have definitely talked about marriage, obviously. When you have been together for six years, it’s bound to come up at some point.”

Prior to meeting her future husband, Alaina was linked to Idol winner Scotty McCreery after being dared to kiss him on the show’s season 10 finale. She told Us Weekly in May 2011 that despite the buzz, the two maintained a platonic relationship. “We’re just really good friends. We really care about each other,” she said at the time. “Everyone wants us to like each other, but we just don’t.”

McCreery married his longtime sweetheart, Gabi Dugal, in North Carolina in June.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!