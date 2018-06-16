American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Marries Gabi Dugal

They do! American Idol alum Scott McCreery and his fiancée, Gabi Dugal, got married on Saturday, June 16, Us Weekly can confirm.

They tied the knot in a romantic celebration in front of 200 family and friends in their native North Carolina, People reports.

The couple got engaged in September 2017, with McCreery, 24, revealing in a post on his website that he’d proposed to his longtime girlfriend while on a hike near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” the country singer wrote. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

McCreery wrote a song, “This Is It,” about the proposal, telling Taste of Country in March that he surprised her with the tune after he popped the question and they got back to a cabin where his family and hers were waiting to celebrate.

“[I] wrote it two weeks before we got engaged,” he said, with lyrics that detailed exactly how he hoped the proposal would play out. “If things hadn’t gone to plan I probably would have had to scrap the song, so luckily it all worked out.”

The pair, who met in kindergarten, grew up together in Garner, North Carolina, and started dating in their senior year of high school in 2011. Dugal has appeared in several of her new husband’s music videos, including “The Trouble With Girls,” “Feelin’ It” and “Five More Minutes.”

