The holiday season is coming a little early this year — cough, October, cough — thanks to Great American Family’s 2023 Great American Christmas movie kickoff.

Cameron Candace Bure and daughter Natasha Bure are two of the many stars headlining the 20 new Christmas-themed films, which will begin airing on Great American Family Saturday, October 14.

Cameron Bure — who left her role as the reigning Christmas Queen of Hallmark in April 2022 to helm the holiday content at Great American Media — is set to star in My Christmas Hero, playing an army reserve doctor searching for answers about her family’s military history. Her daughter, Natasha, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure, is stepping out on her own with A Christmas for the Ages. (Cameron Bure and Valeri also share sons Lev and Maksim.)

In the holiday flick, Natasha will help portray four generations of women celebrating the Christmas season. Her costars Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven and Cheryl Ladd will transport viewers to different eras, while Natasha is rooted in the present day.

Scroll down for the 2023 Great American Christmas lineup: