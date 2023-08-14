Natasha Bure is holding herself to a different standard when it comes to posting photos online.

Natasha, 24 — who is Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter — has always been very open about her devout beliefs on social media, where she has racked up more than half a million followers on Instagram. Now the actress is revealing why she is choosing to dress more conservatively on the app.

“Modesty & I have come a long way truthfully,” Natasha shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, August 11, per E! News. “A year or two ago I dressed COMPLETELY different and showed WAY more of my body than I ever needed to.”

Natasha explained that she had been trying to find her “worth” and “thinking that showing more skin was more attractive.”

“I actually think the opposite now,” she shared. “I think dressing classy & upholding modesty is so beautiful. I’ll actually feel myself 100x more & am so much more confident in outfits that show less skin.”

Just because Natasha plans to dress more modestly, however, doesn’t mean she’ll abandon her fashion sense.

“I still want to dress stylishly and keep up with the trends but I don’t ever want to compromise my values,” she elaborated. “I want my words and how I present myself, to match!!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Natasha’s views on modesty mirror those of her mom, who explained while competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2014 that she preferred her costumes be more conservative.

“The two most important things in my life are my faith and my family, and I know that is what is going to get me through this competition,” Cameron Bure, 47, told partner Mark Ballas at the time. (The duo went on to place third on season 18 of the dancing competition.) “I’m not gonna be your sexy girl, I’m a mom of three kids so I want to look good and feel beautiful, but I will probably stay on the more modest end of costuming.”

Cameron Bure — who also shares sons Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21, with husband Valeri Bure — has frequently made headlines when sharing her often-controversial religious beliefs.

The Full House alum, once known as the Christmas Queen of the Hallmark Channel, shocked fans when she left the network in April 2022 for Great American Media, signing on as the chief creative officer for their Great American Family division several months later.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Cameron Bure told WSJ. Magazine at the time. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” She added that the network’s films were focused on “traditional marriage at the core” — a statement that quickly drew backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Jodie Sweetin took to Instagram in 2022 share “some important legislations coming up in the Senate” in response to her former Full House and Fuller House costar’s comments, encouraging her followers to call their senators “and urge them to vote YES for the Respect for Marriage Act” in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. (The act, which ensured same-sex marriage was protected by federal law, was passed and went into effect that December.)

Sweetin, 41, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday that she was “disappointed” that her new rom-com, Craft Me a Story, was sold to Great American Family.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” she explained to Us. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

The actress added: “I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”