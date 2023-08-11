Jodie Sweetin does not approve of her upcoming film being sold to Great American Family — the “traditional” network of former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” Sweetin, 41, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, August 11. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

She continued: “I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

It was announced on Wednesday, August 9, that Sweetin’s new romantic comedy, Craft Me a Romance, would be one of Great American Family’s seven new movies slated to debut during its Great American Autumn event next month.

Sweetin’s former Full House and Fuller House costar Cameron Bure, 47, signed on to the network as chief creative officer in November 2022 and soon revealed the channel would be focusing on “traditional marriage at the core.”

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told WSJ. Magazine at the time. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Cameron Bure added that her former network, Hallmark, is now “completely different than when I started because of the change of leadership.” She was referring to the 2020 departure from Hallmark of president Bill Abbott in the wake of the controversial removal of an ad from the network that featured a same-sex couple. Abbott is now the president and CEO of Great American Media.

Shortly after Cameron Bure’s remarks about GAF’s “traditional” content, Sweetin, who has also starred in various Hallmark films over the years, took to social media to share various clips in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, including a post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act, which “[ensures] all legally married same-sex and interracial couples’ marriages are protected.”

“Just a reminder from @glaad of some important legislations coming up in the Senate,” she wrote alongside a link to GLAAD’s website via her Instagram Story. “Call your senator right now and urge them to vote YES for the Respect for Marriage Act,” she captioned another clip from the organization. (The act was signed into law in December 2022.)

The following month, Sweetin discussed her public activism with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet, “I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter. I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone. I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it. Whether people like it all the time or not.”

She added: “I love my LGBTQ siblings. They are amazing people. They are a wonderful family. I love and support them so much.”