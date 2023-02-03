An awkward reunion? Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin will publicly cross paths after their recent rift over the LGBTQIA community.

“It’s a FULL HOUSE BABY! We’re comin’ back to #90scon 😜 and OH MY LANTA I can hardly wait!

Mark your calendars, book your plane ticket, and meet us in Hartford CT on March 18th and 19th!” Cameron Bure, 46, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, February 2, which promoted the convention.

The former Hallmark star, who played DJ Tanner on the beloved sitcom, will be joined by Sweetin, 41, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber. Cameron Bure tagged Sweetin after previously unfollowing her former costar on social media.

In November 2022, the Make It or Break It alum made headlines when she addressed her move from Hallmark to Great American Family. (Ahead of her exit, Cameron Bure spent more than a decade starring in numerous movies and the Aurora Teagarden film series on Hallmark.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she explained to WSJ. Magazine at the time. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

At the time, Cameron Bure claimed that Hallmark became “a completely different network” after former CEO Bill Abbott stepped down. The executive’s 2020 departure came amid controversy over the removal of an ad featuring a same-sex couple. Abbott, 60, went on to become the president and CEO of Great American Media.

Cameron Bure, for her part, surprised people with her response on Great American Media’s plans to include LGBTQIA+ movies, adding, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

As the California native faced backlash, Sweetin raised eyebrows with several social media posts about supporting the LGBTIQ+ community.

The Just Swipe star also discussed her public activism, telling Entertainment Tonight in December 2022, “I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter. I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone. I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it. Whether people like it all the time or not, sometimes.”

Sweetin added: “I love my LGBTQ siblings. They are amazing people. They are a wonderful family. I love and support them so much.”

The My Perfect romance star also replied to a post from JoJo Siwa in which the singer, 19, made a dig at Cameron Bure. (Siwa previously claimed Cameron Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she ever met.)

Cameron Bure seemingly reacted to the subtle shade by unfollowing the UnSweetined author on Instagram — and has not followed her again. Meanwhile, Sweetin has continued to follow her Fuller House costar. She has not yet reacted to Cameron Bure’s announcement about their joint appearance.