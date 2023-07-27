JoJo Siwa was ready to put her feud with Candace Cameron Bure to rest — until the Full House alum made some controversial comments about “traditional marriage.”

“I haven’t talked about this ever,” Siwa, 20, said during the Thursday, July 27, episode of Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast. “She did her Christmas press release for her [Great American Family] movies and it’s fine, and you should do a movie with traditional marriage with a man to a woman, not that it should be ‘traditional marriage,’ but it is.”

Siwa continued: “It wasn’t about that, it was that she wants to do a movie about that to put down [the] LGBTQIA [community] and that she was going to specifically make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA. It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s story line and it’s just it is what it is, like, not everything needs to be gay essentially. But when you’re doing it out of spite to [theoretically] say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit.”

Cameron Bure, 47, made headlines in November 2022 when she told WSJ. Magazine that she moved from Hallmark to Great American Family to tell faith-based stories that have “traditional marriage” at the forefront. After sparking widespread backlash, Cameron Bure eventually wrote via Instagram that she did not intend to “intentionally” offend anyone with her remarks.

“I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God,” she wrote in her social media statement that November. “Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

Siwa, who publicly came out as gay in January 2021, was taken aback by Cameron Bure’s comments.

“After reading [the article with her quotes], it gave me a little sense of, ‘OK, you and her are never going to agree, you and her are never going to be friends [or] get along. I’m never going to be able to change her,’ the Dance Moms alum told Viall, 42. “She’s not gonna be able to change me, we can both just live life … but I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting. I’m OK with calling her out in the way that I did.”

Siwa previously made headlines weeks before Cameron Bure’s viral marriage comments when she name-dropped the actress as the rudest celebrity she had ever met. Siwa alleged that Cameron Bure ignored her request for a photo at the red carpet premiere of Fuller House when Siwa was 11 years old.

“I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,” Cameron Bure later told Siwa during a phone call, which she recounted in an emotional Instagram video for fans. “We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career.”

Siwa further told Viall during Thursday’s podcast episode that she initially regretted the feud “frenzy,” but changed her tune after Cameron Bure’s marriage comments sparked backlash.

“[The LBGTQIA+ community are] my people, I gotta stand up for [them],” Siwa added, calling Cameron Bure’s comments “messed up,” before claiming Cameron Bure insinuated that individuals who identify as LBGTQIA+ cannot also be “good, loving Christians.”