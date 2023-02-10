Movie magic! Great American Media is rolling out new films throughout 2023 — and Us Weekly has a breakdown of what’s to come every month.

The company, which was founded by former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott in 2021, announced in fall 2022 what fans could expect to kick off the new year of programming. (Great American Media is made up of Great American Family, Great American Living and Great American Community.)

Three movies were released in January as part of the “Great American Winter” lineup, including A Prince in Paradise, From Chicago With Love and Fall Into Winter.

Fall Into Winter, which premiered on January 28, also marked Lori Loughlin’s first rom-com on Great American Family following the 2019 college admission scandal.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May 2020 after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying bribes to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into college. Loughlin and Giannulli served two months and five months, respectively in prison, and completed community service.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” Great American Media president and CEO, Abbott said in a September 2022 press release. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Loughlin, who previously reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in Great American Family’s When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas special in 2021, previewed Fall Into Winter during a behind-the-scenes set visit in January.

“My character Kerry loves to make candy. And in that way, I think we’re different,” she said in the video, revealing that her character is a baker and chocolatier. “I have no idea how to make candy.”

James Tupper, who was the Full House alum’s costar for the project, quipped: “I think I’d be really good at running a candy store. It’s always been a dream of mine.”

Loughlin teased, “I think viewers will love the love story. It’s a feel-good film. It puts a smile on your face.”

Great American Media announced in February that Great American Family was doing its first-ever “Great American Valentines” event. The programming included three all-new love-themed movies, which began on February 4 with Romantic Rewrite.

Scroll down to see which new movies are coming to Great American Family in 2023 — and check in monthly for updates: