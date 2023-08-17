Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker have been friends for nearly two decades — and Hallmark Channel fans have taken notice.

“We talk weekly,” Walker exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023 of Hynes, who is his wife Cassandra Troy’s cousin. “I’ve known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife. We have a deep appreciation for each other.”

In November 2021, the two actors finally made cameos in each other’s Hallmark holiday films and one year later, Hynes and Walker costarred in their first joint Hallmark movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby.

“It was the best-case scenario to work with Tyler [who] is my wife’s cousin,” Walker exclusively told Us in February 2023 of the 2022 film. “And then [costar] Paul [Campbell], you know, wrote this insane script with Kimberley [Sustad] and they were already they doing incredible things.”

