Making her own magic! Kimberley Sustad first popped up on the Hallmark Channel in 2012 — and she has since become a leading lady and film writer for the network.

Two years after her breakout Hallmark role in A Bride for Christmas, Sustad nabbed her first lead part as Marilee White in 2014’s The Nine Lives of Christmas. It took seven more years before fans got a sequel to the cat-themed rom-com and the actress was just as thrilled about it as viewers.

“I am excited for them to really pinpoint the callback to the first. The diehard fans that know the inside jokes or the things that we pull from the first movie into this one. Because you can’t do the same thing twice,” Sustad teased on the “Hallmark Happenings” podcast in November 2021 of The Nine Kittens of Christmas. “We did do a nice job of going, ‘Remember that thing guys?’”

Sustad noted: “It was important to me to bring back Marilee’s love for ice cream. It’s a totally new scene in a different way. But ice cream is still involved.”

She also revealed that the creators “brought back the puffy coat,” adding, “I’m excited for people to see how this one ends.”

One year later, the North to Home actress gave fans a look at how special it is to work with Hallmark Media after being part of the network’s team for a decade.

“What a night. I cannot believe I am a part of such an incredible family and @hallmarkchannel you really are family,” Sustad wrote via Instagram in October 2022 while attending Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” event. “Thank you for having me, and for so many ‘pinch me’ moments. I am so grateful.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Wedding Every Weekend star continued: “There are none who do Hallmark Moments like you. And to the fans that make this all possible, THANK YOU!!! It’s all for you and I get to do what I do because of you. Love you. A lot. Oh and Welcome To The Countdown to Christmas!!!!! This year is lit!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ Get ready!!!!”

Sustad continued her Hallmark legacy with 2023’s Game of Love. In the film, the actress plays a creative board game designer who butts heads with marketing consultant Matthew (Brooks Darnell) while creating a new game focused on helping players find romance.

“I think there’s a lot of fun that’s had in this movie,” the Lights, Camera, Christmas! star said during a Hallmark Facebook Q&A on Wednesday, March 8. “But there is a point, where I think it’s people taking a risk on putting themselves out there. [It’s] incredibly terrifying for us as human beings. It’s a big ask. It’s scary. And sometimes you fail.”

She added: “I think that fear is something everybody can connect with. And watching them stumble through that is also very relatable. I think people will have a lot of fun in the game of this thing, but then [you’ll] get hit with the heart.”

Game of Love premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Sustad: