Bring on the movies! Hallmark Media unveiled its 2023 March lineup ahead of its annual “Spring Into Love” event at the end of the month.

The company announced on Tuesday, January 31, that five new movies will premiere on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in March. The final film, Picture of Her, will mark the beginning of “Spring Into Love,” which will bring even more fresh programming to the network.

“In the best of company :),” Tyler Hynes, who stars in Picture of Her, wrote via Instagram on January 31, referring to all his fellow Hallmark stars that are headlining the month’s features.

The 36-year-old actor sang his costar Rhiannon Fish’s praises, adding, “All the warmth and appreciation for the lovely and talented 👑 miss 🐟 @rhiannonmfish.” The pair’s movie airs on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 25.

Hynes also teased his pals Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell’s upcoming movies, calling them both “family.” Sustad, 35, will star alongside Brooks Darnell in Game of Love, which premieres on Saturday, March 11.

Campbell, 43, will be one of the leads in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, The Cases of Mystery Lane, which airs on Sunday, March 19. His costar for the project is Aimee Garcia.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this. HUGE thank you to @hallmarkchannel and @hallmarkmovie for trusting me with this one,” the Wedding Every Weekend actor wrote via Instagram on January 21, teasing the mystery. “We’re cooking up something pretty extraordinary. Can’t wait for you to meet the Cases.”

The actor’s Three Wise Men and a Baby costar Andrew Walker hilariously trolled his friend in the comments, writing, “You wearing your elf costume while undercover?”

Campbell, Walker, 43, and Hynes all costarred in the 2022 holiday film in which they wore matching elf costumes to take a family photo while watching a baby. (Campbell also cowrote the movie with Sustad.)

“World ain’t ready ⚡️🤍⚡️,” Hynes replied to the Dating the Delaneys actor’s Instagram post.

The Cases of Mystery Lane is the latest mysteries franchise to come from Hallmark, which is known for series including the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Crossword Mysteries and Curious Caterer Mysteries, which stars Walker and Nikki DeLoach.

“The Cases of Mystery Lane combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” Hallmark Media’s director of development, Laura Gaines, told Variety on January 31. “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie and Alden Case.”

Scroll down to see Hallmark Media’s full March 2023 lineup: