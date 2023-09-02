Many Hallmark Channel movies are located in small, romantic towns — but with the A National Park Romance franchise, viewers are now being transported into the wild for a different kind of love story.

In January 2023, Hallmark released its first national parks-focused film, Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance. Four months later, Love in Zion National explored a different iconic landscape in the U.S. The third installment, Love in the Great Smoky Mountains, premiered in September 2023.

“It’s just constantly awe-inspiring to see what Mother Nature has made,” Love in Zion National star Cindy Busby told Just Jared in May 2023 of filming in the Utah national park.

While the A National Park Romance franchise debuted in 2023, Hallmark previously featured Yosemite National Park in a standalone project called Marry Me in Yosemite. “Honestly, doing this film was better than I ever imagined,” Busby, who also starred in the 2022 rom-com, told Digital Journal in August 2022. “Yosemite National Park is one of those magical places where you go, and you change afterward.”

Scroll down for all the Hallmark movies that take place in a national park — including every A National Park Romance film: