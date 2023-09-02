Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

A Complete Guide to Hallmark Channel’s ‘A National Park Romance’ Films: Zion, Smoky Mountains and More

By
Guide to All of Hallmarks National Parks Movies
©2023 Hallmark Media/ Courtesy Johnson Production Group
4

Deal of the Day

weekend-deals-labor-day
BOGO

Many Hallmark Channel movies are located in small, romantic towns — but with the A National Park Romance franchise, viewers are now being transported into the wild for a different kind of love story.

In January 2023, Hallmark released its first national parks-focused film, Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance. Four months later, Love in Zion National explored a different iconic landscape in the U.S. The third installment, Love in the Great Smoky Mountains, premiered in September 2023.

“It’s just constantly awe-inspiring to see what Mother Nature has made,” Love in Zion National star Cindy Busby told Just Jared in May 2023 of filming in the Utah national park.

Does Every Hallmark Character Actually Have the Same Job? Us Breaks It Down feature

Related: Does Every Hallmark Character Really Have the Same Job? Us Investigates

While the A National Park Romance franchise debuted in 2023, Hallmark previously featured Yosemite National Park in a standalone project called Marry Me in Yosemite. “Honestly, doing this film was better than I ever imagined,” Busby, who also starred in the 2022 rom-com, told Digital Journal in August 2022. “Yosemite National Park is one of those magical places where you go, and you change afterward.”

Scroll down for all the Hallmark movies that take place in a national park — including every A National Park Romance film:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories