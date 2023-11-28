Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Elf Season With Fun Christmas Decor

Kourtney Kardashian is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, November 27, to show off her extravagant Elf on the Shelf decor. In the image, three Scout Elves and one baby elf — one to represent each of her children: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, Reign, 8, and Rocky, 3 weeks — were taped to paper plates and sledding down a red sheet. Kardashian attached cotton to the background to look like snow. Above the dolls a sign read, “Elf Sledding Now Open.”

“Elf season has begun,” Kardashian captioned the post. The reality star shares her three eldest children with ex Scott Disick and welcomed Rocky with husband Travis Barker earlier this month.

On Monday, Kris Jenner also shared a glimpse of her own elves via Instagram, which had all of her grandchildrens’ names on them.

Us Weekly confirmed on November 4 that Kardashian gave birth in Los Angeles.

“They have a beautiful baby boy,” an insider exclusively told Us the following day. “They are both elated.”

Another source later opened up to Us on November 16, and gushed, “The kids are so excited to have a little brother.” The insider added that the Disick and Barker siblings are “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

The source noted that Kardashian and Barker have been “fairly isolated” after her birth and are “so protective” over their little one.

Kardashian and Barker’s family also includes son Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, whom the drummer shares with ex Shanna Moakler. Additionally, Barker serves as a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who Moakler, 28, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Through her pregnancy, Kardashian was open about the ups and downs she faced, including undergoing an “urgent fetal surgery” to save her baby’s life. (Because of her age, Kardashian’s pregnancy was considered high-risk.)

“It was terrifying,” she told Vogue in October while reflecting on the surgery. “I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

She continued to share the restrictions she was given during her pregnancy. “The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions,” she said.

Last month, while nearing her due date, Kardashian was put on bed rest by a doctor’s orders. “Kourtney is doing really well health wise,” a source told Us at the time. “The bed rest is just a precaution.”