Celebrity Moms

Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Celebrates 7th Birthday With Ahh-Mazing Spa Party

Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, are already parents to a 7-year-old — and his family went all out to celebrate Dream’s big day.

“Dream’s 7th birthday, yummy yummy,” her aunt Khloé Kardashian said in a Friday, November 10, Instagram Story video, showing off the party decor. “And look, it’s her beauty bar birthday.”

The festivities transformed one of the family’s homes into an impromptu spa for Dream, her cousins — including Khloé’s daughter True, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi — and her other friends. The decor also featured makeovers, a “bubble bath” ball pit, a Stoney Clover bag decorating station and a giant “7” piñata.

The girls even got to create their own beauty products. “I’m making lip gloss,” Chicago, 5, quipped to Khloé, 39, before True, 5, chimed in that she was making her own lipstick.

The party, in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, offered guests an array of sweet confections to enjoy, including shaved ice, themed cookies and cake pops.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Dream’s 7th birthday extravaganza:

