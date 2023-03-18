Tasty treats! Rob Kardashian’s birthday lands on St. Patrick’s Day, so his famous siblings combined the two holidays for one blowout bash for his 36th trip around the sun.

Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shared identical photos of their brother’s birthday cake via their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, March 17, surrounded by an array of festive, green table decorations.

Rob’s cake featured a replica of a limited edition box of Lucky Charms cereal, where mascot Lucky the Leprechaun’s face was replaced with a childhood image of the Arthur George sock designer. The sweet confection also featured “Happy Birthday Rob” written along the bottom in white frosting.

While the Kardashians stars did not share additional party pics, they each penned thoughtful tributes in Rob’s honor.

“It’s one of my most favorite days because it’s one of my most favorite human being’s birthday!! My baby bobby boy,” the Good American designer, 38, gushed via Instagram on Friday, sharing a carousel of throwback pics of the sibling pair. “My wish for you is a thousand wishes and for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough. My wish is that you feel what anyone feels when they are in your presence, complete bliss and respect! You make people feel safe and that they are home when they are around you. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we have you.”

She added at the time: “Robert, I couldn’t be prouder to say I am your sister. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship with our children. … I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege. I will forever protect you, my beautifully brave brother.”

Khloé shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 8 months, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Rob coparents daughter Dream, 6, with former fiancée Blac Chyna. While the Dancing With the Stars alum has stayed out of the limelight in recent years, his sisters have frequently shared snaps of Dream bonding with her cousins.

“Couldn’t have said it better myself,” Rob replied on Friday. “I Love You so much and these words mean more to me than you will ever know. I love you forever and thank God for YOU!”

Several of the birthday boy’s other famous sisters and their mother, Kris Jenner, also wrote thoughtful social media tributes in his honor.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wonderful, beautiful son, Rob! You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch, 67, wrote on Friday. “You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known.”

Jenner continued: “You are the greatest dad in the world! You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream! You make sure her every need and desire is taken care of constantly and you do it with such joy, passion, consistency, and love. Thank you Rob for all the passion, all the love, all the kindness that you give all of us every single day, I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom. I am the luckiest mother in the world to have you as my son.”