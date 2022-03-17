No. 1 guy! Rob Kardashian received an outpouring of love from his family as he rang in his 35th birthday on Thursday, March 17.

Khloé Kardashian called the Arthur George designer the “best brother in the world” and her “little leprechaun” because Rob was born on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favorite people on this planet,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, wrote in an Instagram tribute on Thursday. “I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend!”

The former Revenge Body host — who is closest in age to Rob out of all of their siblings — sang her brother’s praises while sharing throwback photos and videos from their years together.

“Truly, you’re the funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self,” Khloé added. “Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial.”

The series of photos included a squad photo with the duo’s other sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. There were also snaps of Khloé and Rob goofing off in different photo booths and a video of him dancing around the house.

“I love you forever and always Bobby boy! 🍀🍀🍀💚💚💚,” the Kocktails With Khloé alum concluded.

The Skims founder, 41, penned her own sweet message for the Grandeza hot sauce founder in honor of his big day.

“I love you so much Robbie!” Kim captioned an old photo of the duo riding a jet ski together. “I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! 🍀🍀🍀 I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today 🍀.” (Kim shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West. Rob, for his part, is the father of Dream, 5, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.)

The family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, showed her only son some love via Instagram on Thursday, sharing memories from his time growing up. Her tribute included mother-son snaps and moments of Rob with his late father, Robert Kardashian.

“You have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend,” the 66-year-old momager captioned the pictures, which also featured a throwback of the birthday boy in his little league baseball uniform.

Scroll down to see the best tributes to Rob on his birthday — including messages from a few of his other sisters: