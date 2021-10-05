Family night out! Kim Kardashian may have had to fifth wheel during a recent date, but it doesn’t seem like she minded all that much.

“Dinner with my fave couples,” Kim, 40, wrote alongside a photo set of Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, as well as Khloé Kardashian alongside their brother Rob Kardashian on Monday, October 4.

Barker replied to the pic with a simple black heart, while Khloé added, “FOEVA @robkardashianofficial.”

The sweet family meal comes as the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has once again started filming, but this time for their upcoming Hulu reality show. The KKW founder recently revealed that fans wouldn’t have to wait too long before the famous family returns to their TV screens after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped in June.

“We are gonna start filming probably in the fall, and we’re going to have a quicker turnaround, so we hope to air in the fall as well,” Kim said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.

During the interview, the beauty mogul admitted that she wasn’t sure whether her eldest sister, 42, and her boyfriend, 45, would be up for showing off their relationship on reality TV.

“I honestly haven’t talked to them about it, but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on,” she detailed at the time. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and have really made some amazing. … To think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade.”

The SKIMS founder also noted how odd it was not to be filming for six to 10 months, especially with so much happening in everyone’s lives.

“I will say this is the longest we haven’t filmed for,” Kim mentioned, referencing the end of filming for KUWTK in 2020. “It’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time, all of the stuff that’s gone on — whether it’s, like, this relationship, or Kourtney’s relationship, or whoever’s. It’s, like, people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom, and it’s gonna be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together.”

That same month, Khloé, 37, shared that although it was “weird at first” not to have cameras following her all the time, she wasn’t the one who missed filming the most.

“Oh, my God, [my mom] was pushing to start filming ASAP,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “She missed it like crazy.”

Earlier this month, a source teased what that the Hulu series is already starting to take shape.

“The new show is going to have the entire family be part of it, but Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kris [Jenner] are going to be on it the most,” an insider exclusively told Us on Saturday, October 2. “There’s a strong focus on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of in the last season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. They’re making [the new show] somewhat political.”

The source added that the famous family has had “more control” this time around, which they have preferred, and that the new series will have a faster turnaround from filming to airing than their E! series.

“It’s an entirely different concept,” the insider noted. “It’s more chic. They recently started filming. They’re going to try to keep filming on the down-low as much as possible to keep it a surprise for fans.”