Barbie birthday party! Khloé Kardashian helped Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, ring in her fifth year on Wednesday, November 10.

“Birthday girl,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, said in an Instagram Story video while hugging Dream. The Revenge Body host went on to show the little one crafting with glitter.

Dream wore a pink Barbie tank top and silver shorts before changing into a pink gown. Her party featured a pink balloon arch, a Barbie house and a life-size Barbie box.

Khloé called the decor a “dream” while showing it to her Instagram followers.

As for Rob, 34, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a photo of his daughter watching a Barbie movie in his touching social media tribute.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!!” the Arthur George creator gushed via Instagram. “Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo. I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU.”

Kourtney Kardashian commented, “Such a special little girl you’re so lucky Bob and she’s so lucky to have you too!”

Dream’s grandma Kris Jenner also praised the birthday girl in a slideshow. “Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream!” the talent manager, 66, wrote on Wednesday. “You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives! You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins. I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo, Lovey.”

The former Kris host has many grandchildren and is intentional about bonding with each of them, she told Us Weekly in January 2020.

“The other day we made cookies,” the In the Kitchen With Kris author said at the time. “We go shopping. I take [Kourtney’s son] Mason shopping with me [and] just do things one-on-one. [I’m] close to all the girls because we do a lot of fun, girly stuff. … On [a recent] vacation, I think I was attached to [Kourtney’s son] Reign, [but my favorite] changes every day. The babies are just starting to get animated so that’s cute. There are a lot of personalities.”

In November of that same year, Dream celebrated her 4th birthday with a Disney-themed party.

Keep scrolling to see Dream’s 5th birthday bash.