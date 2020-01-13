Gushing over her grandchildren! Kris Jenner loves to spoil Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s little ones.

“The other day we made cookies,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch, 64, told Us Weekly and other reporters of her grandkids at the Nazarian Institute ThinkBIG 2020 event on Saturday, January 11. “We go shopping. I take Mason shopping with me [and] just do things one-on-one.”

Since “baking is big with the girls,” the In the Kitchen With Kris author gravitates toward “sweets.” She explained that they love “anything fun and yummy that they can’t have at home.”

The Jenner Communications creator, who “wouldn’t be able to” pick a favorite grandchild, told Us exclusively in September 2018 that she has “an amazing connection” with her eldest, Kourtney and Scott Disick’s 10-year-old son, Mason.

“It changes all the time,” she admitted at the time. “[I’m] close to all the girls because we do a lot of fun, girly stuff. … On [a recent] vacation, I think I was attached to Reign, [but] it changes every day. The babies are just starting to get animated so that’s cute. There’s a lot of personalities.”

In June 2017, the former Kris host opened up about how nervous she is for her grandchildren to grow up in the spotlight. “They don’t have a choice,” she told The Hollywood Reporter of their stardom. “And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment.”

As for her own famous kids, they have developed a “thick skin,” Kris explained. “Kim leads the pack. … She counsels everybody else. So if something happens in the family, she’s the first one you call. ‘What should I do? How should I handle this?’ … I told the kids, ‘Don’t get on the internet.’ Now it’s so amplified. You expect it now from the trolls.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane