Inside Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream’s Disney-Themed 4th Birthday Party

Dream’s Disney bash! Rob Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter celebrated her birthday with her family on Wednesday, November 11.

Khloé Kardashian gave her followers a glimpse of the party, complete with gold “Happy Birthday, Dream” balloons as well as color-coded clusters of Disney-themed balloons, from Moana to Rapunzel.

Not only did the little one have Beauty and the Beast featured on her cake, but her cousin Penelope dressed up as the Disney princess from the 1991 film. Kourtney Kardashian snapped a sweet selfie at the party with her 8-year-old daughter while rocking a fairy godmother outfit herself.

Rob, 33, wished his toddler a happy birthday via Instagram on her actual birthday, one day prior to the party. “Happy Birthday to my baby girl!!” the Arthur George creator captioned a Tuesday, November 10, photo of Dream smiling in a purple princess dress. “I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life. Daddy Loves You.”

Kris Jenner commented, “She is a DREAM.” The momager, 65, went on to write in a post of her own: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful sweet kind smart amazing funny birthday girl!!!! I love you Dream girl and I couldn’t be more proud of you and I so enjoy watching you grow up. We are so blessed to have you in our big amazing wonderful family and that God chose me to be your Grandmother !!! I love you so much my precious girl.”

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars also shared their love for Dream on social media.

Rob welcomed the little one in November 2016 with his then-fiancée, Blac Chyna. The pair have been coparenting since their split the following month. While they’ve had their ups and downs, the Lashed creator, 32, said in December 2019 that their dynamic was “really good.”

The Washington, D.C., native, who also shares son King, 8, with Tyga, exclusively explained to Us Weekly, “I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot. They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

Keep scrolling to see Kourtney, 41, and more E! personalities celebrating Dream’s big day.