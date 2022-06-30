The besties that sing together! While Rob Kardashian frequently keeps a low public profile, he gave a peek inside his recent hangout with actors Noah Centineo and Ross Butler — complete with a song.

The Arthur George sock designer, 35, reshared Sam Lufti’s Instagram Story video on Wednesday, June 29, adding a beer emoji. In the 47-year-old film producer’s original footage, a group of his friends sang Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” while drinking beers. Butler, for his part, accompanied the group on piano — shirtless.

“Just jamming with the boys,” the 13 Reasons Why alum, 32, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday. As Butler played the tune, friends Sam Milloy, the 26-year-old To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star, Dominic Di Tommaso and Nate Weston sang along. Kardashian, for his part, was not photographed but was tagged in his pals’ footage.

“Daily ritual,” Di Tommaso, 30, jokingly commented via his Story, resharing the group’s antics.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously took a step back from regularly appearing on his family’s E! reality series in 2013, instead living a more understated life out of the limelight.

“He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, referring to Kris Jenner’s son’s decision to skip sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”

Despite missing the elaborate Portofino, Italy, nuptials, Rob — who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna — has remained tight with his family, even attending recent family gatherings to celebrate both his 66-year-old mother and sister Khloé Kardashian, in addition to working on self-improvement.

“My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality,” the Good American cofounder, 38, told Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion in June 2021. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

She added: “I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself, and so I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break.”

Scroll below to see photos from the pals’ bonding session: