No one’s getting Krissed — but Kris Jenner’s daughters did pay homage to their beloved mother for her 67th birthday.

“It’s my mom’s birthday dinner and [the theme] is dress up as your best Kris,” Kim Kardashian said in a Friday, November 4, Instagram Story video, sharing a sneak peek at her blue gown, bowtie and pixie-styled wig. “Does this one look familiar, guys? [It’s from] our Christmas card from 10 years ago and we did that music video in it.”

After the Skims founder, 42, showed off her ‘fit, she revealed the “exact” looks that sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian decided to wear. The Good American founder, 38, paid tribute to their mom’s rose-covered outfit, blond ‘do and a fur stole that became an infamous meme, complete with a martini glass in her hand. Kylie, 25, went for a classic Kris look, channeling a vintage 1989 vibe with a sleek black gown. The 43-year-old Poosh founder, for her part, sported a pink sweatsuit to replicate Kris’ cameo in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” video, which served as a tribute to Amy Poehler’s “cool mom” from Mean Girls.

“You got Krissed,” Khloé teased in a Friday Instagram Story video via her account, posing with older sister Kourtney and her camcorder prop. She added, joking: “This is the moron who put ‘You got Krissed’ before the Krissed video. She’s just so drunk on all her martinis.”

The Kardashians stars weren’t the only partygoers to wear their favorite Kris looks, as the Safely founder’s close pals and granddaughter North also got into the festive spirit.

“This is the daily Kris,” Kim — who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — said in a second clip on Friday, sharing a peek at her 9-year-old daughter’s all-black outfit and miniature Birkin bag.

The crew then sat down for a lavish dinner party at a table that had been decorated with a leopard-print tablecloth and plenty of martini glasses. The festivities were topped off with the party guests singing a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the legendary momager, who stunned in a lacy black ensemble, while blowing out the candles on her cake.

The Friday festivities concluded with a round of karaoke and Kris enjoyed belting out the Foundations’ “Build Me Up Buttercup,” as Khloé loudly cheered in the background. “Let’s go birthday girl,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author gushed in her social media video. “F—k yeah!”

The reality TV stars rose to fame on their Keeping Up With the Kardashians series, keeping an emphasis on their growing brood.

“People watch the show and we remind them of things that their family might be going through or things that they’re experiencing or don’t want to talk about and suddenly here it is right there for them to watch and see how they might handle it or go through it because it’s real,” Kris said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio appearance in March 2019. “I think my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, they’re going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing.”

