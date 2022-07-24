She knows just how to make Us smile! During Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s weekend date night, the fashion designer couldn’t resist some spicy karaoke.

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice 🖤,” the retired soccer star, 47, captioned a Saturday, July 23, Instagram video. In the brief clip, Victoria, 48, belted out the lyrics to the Spice Girls’ “Stop” with accompanying choreography.

“Only for you David,” the former Spice Girls singer replied to her husband’s social media post, before resharing the footage onto her Instagram Story.

The pair’s social media followers were immediately blown away by Victoria’s impromptu performance of the 1997 hit. “Posh girl still got it❤️,” one user wrote via Instagram comment, while others called for the musician to reunite with her former bandmates and go on tour.

While the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder has gone on to create successful fashion and beauty brands, she rose to fame as one-fifth of the British girl group — alongside Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) — in July 1996 with the release of “Wannabe.” After three popular albums, the band took an indefinite hiatus in December 2000.

Despite Victoria moving on from her musical tenure — even declining to appear on the group’s planned reunion tour — she looks back at her Spice Girls memories fondly.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” the Learning to Fly author wrote via Instagram in 2018. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

However, Victoria’s daughter, Harper, wasn’t as impressed by her mom’s style choices back in the day.

“She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of makeup and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable,’” the fashion designer told Vogue Australia of her 10-year-old daughter in an interview published earlier this month.

Victoria further noted that Harper thought her Posh outfits “were just too short,” which David — whom she wed in 1999 — agreed with.

“She was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were,” Victoria — who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with her husband — recalled to the outlet. “I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ [Harper] said, ‘Absolutely not.’”

