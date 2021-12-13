David Beckham’s Christmas Sweater Shows Some Love for Spice Girls

David Beckham has a lot of love for Posh Spice — and her Christmas merch. In fact, the 46-year-old athlete is repping his favorite girl group this holiday season.

“Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham,” the soccer star captioned an Instagram photo in which he rocked a “Spice World” ugly Christmas sweater from the official Spice Girls merch store.

The sweet show of support for wife Victoria Beckham wasn’t lost on fans, as many took to the comments section to applaud him for his haute holiday wear.

“I’m into this!!! Need it,” a user wrote, while another follower said, “If he has one I need one.” Someone else chimed in: “Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!” The official Spice Girls Instagram account even reshared the photo on their Instagram Stories with the caption, “Once a Spice Boy always a Spice Boy.”

Now, if you want to twin with David, we have some good news. You can scoop up this Spice World sweater for $70. If the whole ugly Christmas attire situation isn’t your speed, the official store also has an adorable beanie available for $25 or a graphic tee for $35.

This is far from the first time that David has supported his wife’s clothing. In addition to being a constant cheerleader for her luxury fashion line, he also makes a point to follow her lead in the fashion department. From their matching leather looks circa the Versace party in 1999 to present day, the couple deserves an award for their coordinated couture.

“We have been known to match clothing,” Victoria joked on an October episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I mean we didn’t do it that much, but every time we did, it was very well documented and just will not leave me alone.”

David even resurfaced some of their best matching moments for their anniversary in July, sharing photos of them rocking monochromatic purple ensembles, khakis and Christmas pajamas with the whole family.

“22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same,” he captioned his post.

The couple doesn’t just make a point to color coordinate though — they also share clothes. The beauty boss revealed that when on vacation, she finds herself digging around in husband’s closet.

“David always dresses. He always makes an effort,” Victoria told Vogue UK in September. “When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase.”