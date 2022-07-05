Victoria Beckham may be one of fashion’s biggest icons, but to her daughter Harper, she’s made some questionable style choices.

In an interview with Vogue Australia — published on Sunday July 3 — the fashion designer, 48, shared that her 10-year-old isn’t a fan of the looks Beckham wore during her days as a Spice Girls member. “She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of makeup and a crop top,” the singer told the outlet. “She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable.'”

Harper continued: “‘They were just too short.'” The That Extra Half an Inch author said that’s when her husband David Beckham chimed in, adding: “‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ She was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ [Harper] said, ‘Absolutely not.'” The Beckhams tied the knot in 1999 and are also the parents of sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

As fans recall, Victoria’s popstar era included mini dresses, corset tops, chokers, edgy boots and heavy makeup. Since launching her womenswear line, Victoria Beckham, in 2008, her style has evolved. She’s become known for her tailored coats, wide-leg trousers and classic slip dresses. However, the England native paid homage to her skin-baring days with the creation of VB Body — a basics collection that offers figure-hugging dresses, bras and tops.

“I wanted to do something different,” Victoria told the Aussie mag.

She continued: “I wanted to wear more fitted dresses. I wanted to show more skin. I wanted to celebrate the fact that I’m a woman. And I wanted to stop hiding under clothes.”

Victoria also shared that VB Body is in a way, a clap back at the body shaming she endured in the past.

“I’ve had ‘Porky Posh’ on a headline, I’ve had ‘Skeletal Posh’. After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture on the front of a newspaper pointing to every single part of my body as to where I had to focus on losing the weight from. Imagine doing that now,” the entrepreneur said.

The Spice World star echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Grazia published on May 16. “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin,” Victoria explained. “I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum.”

