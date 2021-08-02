Runs in the family! Harper Seven Beckham seems to be following in Victoria Beckham’s fashion-forward footsteps.

“Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) x kisses,” the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder captioned a post of her daughter and husband David Beckham.

In the picture, Harper is wearing a purple dress with lace trimming that appears to be the Woven Silk Jersey Lace Cami Dress from her eponymous fashion line. And get this: she may even being doing her shopping in her mom’s closet. Victoria wore the same dress back in May while promoting her beauty brand’s Matte Bronzing Stick launch.

The dress, which features a plunging neckline and self-tie at the neck, is nearly sold out, but retails for $2,350 on Bergdorf Goodman.

Fans couldn’t get over the mother-daughter who-wore-it-better moment, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“The little VB dress,” a follower wrote, adding a string of heart eye emojis. Another person added: “What a little cutie in her dress!!!!”

Harper doesn’t just share her mom’s fashion taste though, she’s also expressed an interest in the beauty world. In fact, she’s responsible for designing some of the Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

In a May interview with Dear Media’s Breaking Beauty podcast, the Spice Girls singer revealed that her brand’s co-founder, Sarah Creal, made the decision to include a lipstick shade whipped up by the little one.

“We have a very exciting launch about to drop and Sarah says, ‘These are the different shades that we’re going to have,’” Beckham said at the time. “Obviously being inclusive is very important, so everybody can find their perfect eye, their perfect lip color whatever it might be. And then Sarah said, ‘Actually we are going to add this color that Harper recommended … Harper wanted this specific color and — in the mix — it really worked!”

A love for all things beauty and style is also a boding point with Victoria and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, who is engaged to her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. In fact, she lets the 26-year-old model go shopping in her closet!

“Looks like the future Mrs. Beckham has been in my wardrobe again! But you’re forgiven because I love this VB bustier on you,” the fashion designer captioned an April Instagram of Peltz.

The piece in question was lacy lingerie-like top that retailed for $999.