Kris Jenner 2024? The Kardashians star just announced that she’s running for president in the upcoming election — as a joke.

The momager shared a TikTok video on Thursday, June 23, wearing a cream-colored blazer on a blue graphic with the words “Kris Jenner 2024 Presidential Candidate” in the background. “I’m so excited to finally announce …” the reality star captioned the post, leading fans to believe she was sharing big news about an upcoming run for office.

The video then cut to a video of Jenner lip-syncing “Lady Marmalade” with the text “U just got #Krissed,” showing her fans she was merely joking about her alleged political move.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum jumped on the viral #Krissed trend, which features the clip of her dancing as a prank. The trend is essentially a TikTok version of YouTube’s “RickRolling,” which gives users a bait-and-switch by teasing them with something intriguing and then cutting to the Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up.” In this case, users are hit with a clip of Jenner from a 2012 music video the whole family shot of them lip-syncing “Lady Marmalade.”

The political play echoed similar sentiments of another member of the Kardashian clan: Kanye West. The rapper, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kim Kardashian, made a run for president in 2020. The Chicago native, 45, told podcaster Joe Rogan at the time that “it was something that God put in my heart back in 2015.

”He continued: “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”

The “Off the Grid” rapper admitted that some of his closest friends and colleagues were not on board with the idea, but he committed to the idea because he believed he would “definitely be a billionaire someday.”

He continued: “Not that that’s a reason why someone should become president, but it’s to say, you know, at that time I was around 50 million dollars in debt, and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around.”

The Grammy winner added that he was also inspired by President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential win. “When I saw Trump win, [I could see] that you can win if you come from outside of politics,” he stated. The fashion designer ultimately dropped out of the race in July 2020.

