You’re doing amazing, sweetie! There aren’t many women out there who can simultaneously run a family empire while remaining a bad-ass mama bear, yet somehow Kris Jenner does so — flawlessly! Whether it’s executive producing Keeping Up With the Kardashians or handling a time-pressing scandal, the reality TV star has given Us a playbook on how to be the perfect combination of a matriarch and a boss.

And she’s certainly not afraid to bear her claws when it comes to her kids. After Kris’ youngest child, Kylie Jenner, called to inform her that she caught an employee taking photos of her when she was secretly pregnant with daughter Stormi in 2017, the mother of six had no issue bolting from her seat while filming a KUWTK confessional to take care of business. A year later, Kris nearly did the same thing after finding out daughter Khloé Kardashian was in labor in another state amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Kris also doesn’t hesitate to keep it real either. When Scott Disick — who was dating Kourtney Kardashian at the time — got drunk and acted like a fool in Vegas during Kim Kardashian’s 29th birthday party, which doubled as a business meeting, the Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian author made it Kris-tal clear she wouldn’t tolerate that type of behavior ever again.

Watch the video above to check out more of Kris’ most epic momager moments!

