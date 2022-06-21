The scene, in which Kourtney , Kim , Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble gather together for a family discussion, is meant to take place one day after the KKW Beauty founder, 41, discovered documents that revealed Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson may be the father of Maralee Nichols’ son.

“The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, [but] Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam,” a Redditor noticed about the Thursday, June 16, episode. “So the meeting was staged.”

Fake reality? Fans of The Kardashians are noticing some big discrepancies during the season 1 finale family meeting — leading them to believe the whole thing may have been staged!

However, things may not be what they seem. Kourtney, 43, can be seen wearing the same black jumpsuit suit as when she was photographed out in Malibu with husband Travis Barker and their children over a month later in January 2022. While that could mean the Poosh founder simply repeated an outfit, her matching silver nail polish has internet sleuths thinking otherwise.

“Her nails are chrome in the episode,” one user pointed out. “In these pap shots, they are as well, chrome … I’m a nail technician, and lemme tell you, chrome chips soo quickly.”

Fans also noticed that the Skims CEO mentioned the family Christmas card during the scene in question, wondering if her motive was to make it seem like it shot around the time the lawsuit became public.

“Then Kim mentioned the [holiday] photoshoot to convince us it was December … 💀,” another commenter quipped.

The Good American founder, 37, recently took to social media to praise her family for the support they displayed at the time.

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” Khloé wrote via Twitter in regards to the finale. “We’ll always stick together and love one another deeply.”

Some viewers, meanwhile, were less impressed, claiming that there was a lack of energy that felt inauthentic to the show.

“Explains why they were so emotionless about it all,” a fan commented after the episode had aired. “I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu.”