When worlds collide! It might have been months ago that Kris Jenner made her music video debut in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” but the moment is coming full circle as Grande appears for the first time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a new clip for the upcoming episode of the hit E! reality show, Grande, 25, and the self-proclaimed momager, 63, were equally excited to meet each other on set. “The show must go on,” Jenner said referring to the filming despite the Woolsey Fire that ripped through California last fall.

Jenner also got her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, somewhat involved in the collaboration when she gifted the songstress with a Kylie Jenner Lip Kit.

“She walked in with a Kylie box, like, this big,” Grande explained to someone in the room using her arms to show how large the makeup kit was before noting she started “crying her eyes out” and put all the makeup on.

“This is the first time that I’ve ever been in a professional music video with an iconic artist and someone I admire very much,” Kris gushed in a confessional after her interaction with Grande. “I don’t want to let Ariana down. No, no, no.”

However, it’s not just Kris who was thrilled to be stepping outside of her comfort zone. “You guys,” the “7 Rings” singer said while she played with her hair. “I’m so excited to make my Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut!”

Grande released the hit breakup anthem in November 2018 less than a month after she ended her four-month engagement to ex-fiancé Pete Davidson and followed it up with a star-studded music video.

Kris portrayed Amy Poehler‘s character Mrs. George from Mean Girls in the five-and-a-half-minute film alongside Grande, while Jennifer Coolidge reprised her role as Legally Blonde’s Paulette Bonafonté.

Other famous faces in the music video included Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels), YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, Victoria Monet and more. In the song, Grande also references ex-boyfriends Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, the late Mac Miller, as well at the Saturday Night Live star, 25.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

