Just like the Caped Crusader! Rob Kardashian celebrated his 35th birthday the only way the Kardashian-Jenners know how — with a special, Batman-themed party full of family bonding, delicious treats and extravagant gifts.

“Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial,” Travis Barker, who got engaged to Rob’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, March 17, alongside a snap of his birthday present. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, and the Poosh founder, 42, gave the sock designer a new bicycle.

“Happy Birthday Rob! We love you,” a note from the engaged couple read, per the snap.

Kourtney and younger sister Kylie Jenner also teased the family’s party and Rob’s Batman-inspired cake. In a photo shared via the 24-year-old Kylie Skin founder’s Story, a “Happy Birthday Rob” sign was frosted onto a cake that featured a design of the 2022 movie poster.

Ahead of the family’s festivities, many of the Arthur George founder’s siblings and his mother, Kris Jenner, shared sweet tributes in his honor.

“I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favorite people on this planet,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Truly, you’re the funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! … You’re a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial.”

The Safely founder, now 66, welcomed son Rob on March 17, 1987, with the late Robert Kardashian. (Kris and the attorney were married between July 1978 and March 1991.)

“Happy birthday to my amazing, incredible son!!! @robkardashianofficial I love you so much Rob,” the family matriarch gushed via Instagram. “You have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend. You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!! I love you beyond measure, Mommy ❤️😍🥰🙏🍀☘️🍀☘️.”

While Rob primarily leads a low-key life out of the spotlight, the “very private” Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has remained focused on raising his 5-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come. He’s dating but is also private about that. He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health. It’s important to him so he can be the best father to Dream.”

Scroll below to see snaps from Rob’s Batman birthday party: