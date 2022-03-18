Showing leprechauns some love! Kim Kardashian and more of her famous family members celebrated St. Patrick’s Day 2022 with their children.

“We just missed the leprechauns at their big party,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, captioned a Thursday, March 17, Instagram Story photo of a pile of gold coins. “The leprechauns must’ve taken a bath after their party! But we still just missed them!”

The Kardashians star went on to show the “mess” that the leprechauns made in her home while eating. “They had breakfast!” the Selfish author, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West, wrote.

The makeup mogul also got creative in the kitchen with her kids, from serving green pancakes with matching marshmallows to eating avocado toast and a smoothie bowl of the same color. The KKW Beauty creator appeared to drink matcha as well, captioning her social media upload with a four-leaf clover emoji.

The Los Angeles native has previously given glimpses of her extravagant St. Patrick’s Day festivities for her little ones. In March 2021, the Skims creator made headlines when her stone table was “ruined” by the cooking spray used in a leprechaun trap.

“I’m trying to clean it up, but it’s fully greased,” Kardashian said in an Instagram Story video at the time. “What do I do, guys?”

The reality star’s eldest subsequently walked her mom through the elaborate trap meant to “kill” leprechauns. “He falls into the bowl, gets this all over his eyes and it tickles,” North explained. “Then the leprechaun slips in it and falls down. Then it gets trapped in a plastic bag and can’t get out. When it jumps here, it falls down to here and gets wet. Then it jumps, gets stabbed. Then it falls down and gets sprayed and covered with scissors and falls, rest in peace, in ice.”

After “messing up” the trap, the former E! personality told her followers: “You’ve got to create the magic while they believe. Hopefully, they never stop believing.”

Kourtney Kardashian, for her part, sported a green wig to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Thursday. As for Kylie Jenner, the 24-year-old Life of Kylie alum gave a glimpse of her green accessories via Instagram Stories.

Keep scrolling to see how the Kardashian-Jenner siblings rang in the holiday.