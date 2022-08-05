The Best Bath Bombs for Making Your Night More Relaxing

Ingredients

When looking for a new bath bomb—whether it’s your first time or you want to try something new, you should consider its ingredients, primarily. Look for hydrating and nourishing ingredients like Epsom salt, baking soda, shea butter, jojoba, and sea salt. Any blend of vitamins or minerals should also be kept an eye out for.

While you’re browsing through the ingredient list, make sure that it doesn’t contain anything that might cause an allergic reaction. If you have sensitive skin, consider consulting your physician regarding the ingredients before purchasing.

Scent

Along with nourishing properties, your bath bomb’s ingredients will also determine its scent. While calming scents are great for late-night baths before you tuck yourself in, consider investing in refreshing scents if you’d like to try bath bombing in the morning before work. We recommend citrus scents for morning baths. Once again, if you have sensitive nostrils, you should buy ones that have a mild fragrance or none at all.

Size

The general rule of thumb is that bigger bath bombs will last longer. So, if you usually take long baths, consider large or extra-large bath bombs.

Packaging

Last but not least, you should also consider the overall packaging of your bath bombs, especially if you’re looking to gift them to someone. Nobody wants to receive a gift that is poorly wrapped.

Why not try packaging that has an attractive colorful box, or a glamorous bow that ties everything together?