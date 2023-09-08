If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Pomades for Style that Lasts
There are a number of products that can achieve a slick and pushed-back hair style, including hair wax, gels, sprays, pastes, and pomades. While other products offer similar results, pomade is proven to be an inexpensive and legitimate styling solution. Pomades are a waxy substance that helps your hair achieve a glossy sheen and polished definition. Unlike other hair products, this soft wax offers a strong hold, lightweight consistency, and doesn’t harden.
But, to achieve your desired look, you need to find the right hair pomade. The market for these hair products is saturated with a variety of brands, but not all pomades suit all hair types. Some may be too thick, while others won’t offer the desired hold. So, to avoid throwing your money down the drain, take a look at our detailed reviews of the best pomades of 2023.
What To Look for When Buying Pomade
Pomades originated in the 19th century, and ever since then, they’ve been a must-have hairstyling product for those with thicker hair or who want a slicked-back look. While this hair product offers incredible results, choosing the right one for your hair can be tricky. So, we’ve created this brief buyer’s guide to help you learn how to select the perfect pomade for hairstyling.
Type of hairThe first thing you should consider is the type of hair you have. Different pomades suit different hair types, so choosing one that works well with yours is crucial. If you have oily hair, look for a pomade that can help control the oil and keep your hair looking clean and fresh. For dry hair, find a pomade that adds moisture and hydration.
IngredientsWhen it comes to ingredients, look for natural ones that won’t damage your hair. Choose pomades that contain ingredients like beeswax, Shea butter, and jojoba oil. Beeswax is the holy grail of pomades due to its excellent holding properties; it moisturizes the hair, smoothes flyaways, and promotes hair growth. Similarly, Shea butter and jojoba oil also have moisturizing properties and can also soothe the scalp. Avoid pomades with harsh chemicals, sulfates, and alcohol, as these ingredients can dry your hair and strip it of its natural oils.
HoldThe next thing to consider is the hold. Some pomades offer a stronger hold than others, so if you have particularly unruly hair, you’ll want to choose one that keeps it in place all day long. On the other hand, if you just want a light hold to help tame your hair, choose a lighter pomade.
ScentFinally, you’ll want to consider the scent. Some pomades have a strong odor that can be overwhelming, while others are more subtle. Choose a pomade with a scent you like that isn’t too overpowering. You can get a good idea of a pomade’s scent — and its potency — by going through some customer reviews.
What Are the Different Types of Pomades?
Oil-basedThese are the traditional pomades that have been around for generations and are typically made with petroleum jelly or mineral oil to provide a firm hold. Although oil-based pomades can be challenging to wash out, they’re great for creating classic, vintage hairstyles.
Water-basedThis type of pomade is becoming increasingly popular as it’s much easier to wash out than oil-based pomades. It also provides a strong hold, can be used to create a variety of hairstyles, and is relatively easier to wash out.
Wax-basedWax-based pomades are similar to oil-based pomades, but are made with beeswax or other types of wax. Although they can be challenging to get out of your hair, they provide a strong hold for most hair types and last throughout the day.
Clay-basedThese pomades are made with clay, which provides medium hold. They can be used to create different hairstyles and are relatively easy to wash out, but might not offer an all-day hold for some.
What Type of Hair Is a Pomade Good For?
Pomades are designed to work for all hair types, but finding what works best for you may take a while. Depending on your hair length and type, some pomades may work better on your hair than others. Here’s a general guide for pomades for different hair lengths and types:
Short to medium hairFor short to medium-length hair, most pomade formulas are suitable. Typically, pomades with a medium to strong hold are ideal for different hairstyles for this length, but you can decide the best one after a bit of trial and error.
Long hairLight hold cream and matte pomades work best for longer hair. Styling long hair is a little different from short hair; instead of control, you need flow, and a lightweight hair product ensures movement and flow in long hair.
Fine hairAny lightweight pomade with a matte formula will work great for fine or thin hair. This type of formula provides texture and fullness to the hairstyle without weighing your hair down. Typically, a cream or hybrid clay pomade is ideal for thin hair.
Thick hairThicker hair is usually harder to keep in place unless you use a strong hold pomade. Look for water or oil-based pomade for a firm hold and medium shine. But if you want a matte finish, go with a paste pomade with excellent hold.
Straight hairAll sorts of pomades work well for straight hair, and you only need a small amount to get your desired hairstyle. Get an oil or water-based product with a light to medium hold. Similarly, cream and matte pomades also work fine with straight hair.
Curly or wavy hairIf you want to show off your natural curls, find a clay and wax hybrid pomade. It will help you get a slightly messy hairstyle without taming your curls. On the other hand, if you want your hair to look a little less unruly, you can try an oil or water-based pomade with a stronger hold.
What Are the Different Hold Ranges for Pomades?
Light holdA light hold pomade gives your hair texture and definition without weighing it down. Able to thicken your hair to provide a fuller appearance, this type of pomade is perfect for thin and fine hair. And, despite getting a more voluminous look, your hair won’t look soaked in product. Overall, this kind of pomade is better suited for styling medium to long-length hair that requires volume, flow, and movement.
Medium holdYou get slightly more control with a medium hold pomade than with a lighter pomade. This type offers a moderate hold and is suitable for styling short to medium-length hair. Although it works with curly hair, you’ll need more product to keep your hair styled and in place throughout the day.
High holdA high-hold pomade works best for short to medium-length hair that needs to be in place all day long. It offers enough hold and control to keep even the thickest of hair controlled and styled for a long time. Further, this pomade provides a strong hold for curly hair and ensures no touch-ups throughout the day.
Comparing the Best Pomades of 2023
AMERICAN CREW Pomade
Pros
- Long-lasting results with medium hold
- All-natural ingredients with a non-toxic formula
- Works on all hair lengths
Cons
- Scent is slightly overpowering
Suavecito Pomade
Pros
- Easily washable water-based formula
- Durable, long-lasting hold
- Doesn’t leave a white residue after combing
Cons
- Smell doesn’t fade away
Layrite Pomade
Pros
- Offers strong hold with medium shine
- Works well with thick, coarse hair
- Appealing, subtle cream soda scent
Cons
- Large amount required for a firm hold
COLDLABEL Pomade
Pros
- Made with certified organic ingredients
- Provides all-day shine and hold to wavy hair
- All-natural formula moisturizes the hair and scalp
Cons
- Can take multiple washes to remove
Reuzel Pomade
Pros
- Provides a firm hold and low shine
- Water-soluble formula ensures quick rinsing
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Creamy texture makes it feel heavy
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can I use pomade every day?
A:Pomade can be used every day, but it may not be necessary. If you want to use pomade every day, choose a water-based formula so that your hair does not become greasy. Additionally, make sure it doesn’t touch your roots or scalp.
-
Q: Do I put pomade on wet or dry hair?
A:Pomade can be applied to both wet and dry hair, but many people prefer to apply it to damp or towel-dried hair. This allows the pomade to distribute evenly throughout your hair, providing a better hold. If you have very fine or thin hair, you may want to apply pomade to dry hair so your hair doesn’t appear greasy.
-
Q: How long does pomade last?
A:Pomade generally lasts all day long, but if you have very oily hair, you may need to reapply it. That said, pomade can last for several days if you have dry hair.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.