If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Original Makeup Eraser Towel Review
The Original Makeup Eraser Towel is made from a patented polyester cloth to remove stubborn makeup, including waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more. Even better, the dual-sided fabric also allows for gentle exfoliation, leaving your skin feeling smooth and refreshed.
To use, simply dampen the towel with warm water, gently rub it across your face in a circular motion, and watch your makeup melt away in seconds. Unlike cotton pads and tissues, this makeup eraser towel is reusable! Just toss it in the washing machine after use, and it’ll be ready for your next makeup removal session.
How to Pick the Best Makeup Eraser Towel for Your Face
Material
If your rubbing something on your face, you have to be careful of its material. Makeup removal towels are made from different materials, including cotton, microfiber, and even bamboo. Cotton towels are effective at removing makeup but are prone to shedding and trapping oils and dirt. Microfiber towels have ultra-fine fibers that help with deep cleansing without scratching or stripping skin. Bamboo towels are highly absorbent and naturally hypoallergenic, making them an ideal choice for sensitive skin. When selecting a makeup eraser towel, ensure that it's made from a soft and durable material to prevent skin damage and ensure long-lasting use.
Texture
Texture plays a crucial role in the effectiveness of a makeup remover towel. If the towel is too soft, it won’t be able to remove your mascara or eyeliner effectively, which defeats the purpose of using it in the first place! That being said, if it’s too abrasive, it can irritate your skin, causing breakouts, inflammation, and irritation. A towel with a dual-sided design, one side for exfoliating and the other for gentle cleansing, can be a game-changer. A textured surface helps remove stubborn makeup like waterproof mascara and eyeliner, while the softer side is gentle enough for daily use, especially if you have sensitive skin.
Absorbency
The absorbency is a vital factor in a makeup eraser towel’s performance. High absorbency levels enable the towel to soak up makeup, oil, and impurities effectively, leaving your skin squeaky clean. Opt for towels that are specifically designed to be highly absorbent with 400 thread count and fibers, as they will provide better results by enabling users to thoroughly remove all traces of foundation, concealer, mascara, and other products.
Size
It is important to consider the size of a makeup eraser towel when making your selection. Smaller towels, measuring around 12 by 10 inches, are designed for easy storage in vanity drawers or travel bags. On the other hand, larger towels — that measure approximately 16 by 12 inches — are ideal for covering expansive facial areas, such as cheeks, forehead, and neck. To ensure a smooth and efficient makeup removal process, choose a towel size that best accommodates your specific needs.
Washability
Washability is key when selecting a makeup remover towel. Some makeup eraser towels are designed to be machine washable, while others must be cleaned by hand. If you plan on using your towel multiple times before washing it, make sure to choose an option that can easily wash out numerous layers of makeup without damaging the fabric. Additionally, many makeup eraser towels come with a separate cleaning brush that can be used for daily maintenance. This can be a great way to ensure your towel stays clean and hygienic for longer. Also, opt for one that’s dryer-safe, as it will reduce the risk of bacterial growth.
Cruelty-free
When selecting a makeup eraser towel, it is important to consider the product’s cruelty-free status. Cruelty-free status ensures that no animals were harmed in the development or production of the product. By choosing cruelty-free options, you're not only getting an effective and comfortable makeup removal experience but also supporting brands that prioritize the welfare of animals and promote kindness in the beauty industry. Remember to look for official cruelty-free logos, like the Leaping Bunny or PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies, to verify a brand's cruelty-free status.
The Original Makeup Eraser Towel
Pros
- Use for both makeup removal and exfoliation
- Eco-friendly and reusable
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Machine washable
Cons
- Requires regular washing
The Original Makeup Eraser Towel is made from patented polyester cloth. This innovative towel boasts millions of tiny fibers that lift away even the most stubborn makeup with ease, leaving skin with a fresh and radiant feeling. It has a soft texture that’s gentle on sensitive and dry skin.
You could incorporate it into your exfoliating routine to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and oil. Plus, it's vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about adding it to your skincare routine. Unlike disposable wipes, this towel is reusable and can last for three to five years with proper care. To make it last longer, wash and air dry your cleansing towel after each use. You can also store it in a plastic bag to keep it clean and bacteria-free.
Customer Review
Customers are raving about the effectiveness and soft texture of this makeup eraser towel. One customer even said, “I bought this in hopes of making my lashes, mascara and eyeshadow learning process better, I was spending a lot of money on baby wipes and searching high and low for cotton swabs to clean around my eyes. Cleaning you[r] eyes with baby wipes huurrttss and I hate itt, so I bought this thankfully it [is] amazing just do yourself the favor buy it and start saving today and stop worrying about throwing money down the drain like me.”
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.