Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Original Makeup Eraser Towel Review

Written by Avery Williamson

The Original Makeup Eraser Towel is made from a patented polyester cloth to remove stubborn makeup, including waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more. Even better, the dual-sided fabric also allows for gentle exfoliation, leaving your skin feeling smooth and refreshed.

To use, simply dampen the towel with warm water, gently rub it across your face in a circular motion, and watch your makeup melt away in seconds. Unlike cotton pads and tissues, this makeup eraser towel is reusable! Just toss it in the washing machine after use, and it’ll be ready for your next makeup removal session.