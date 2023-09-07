If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Toners for Blonde Hair
If you have blonde hair, you probably already know it can be difficult to keep your color looking healthy, vibrant, and shiny. To keep your blonde hair looking its best, you need to try color products, like toner. Toner is a special hair product used to add depth, richness, and color-correct hair, whether your blonde is natural or dyed.
Finding the right toner for your blonde hair can be pretty tricky. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and put together a list of the best toners for blonde hair in 2023. Whether you’re looking for something to enhance your natural shade or want to give your hair an ashy, platinum tone, you’ll find the perfect toner for you on this list.
How to Buy Toner for Blonde Hair
When it comes to choosing the perfect toner for blonde hair, there are several product features that you should take into consideration. In order to ensure your locks stay healthy and shiny while also achieving the desired results, consider the following key factors before buying:
Ingredients
Look for natural, plant-based ingredients that will nourish and strengthen your locks without stripping them of their natural oils. Choose a toner that is free of pore-clogging fillers, parabens, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals that can cause hair damage and irritation.
Formula
Make sure you choose a toner that has a special formula for blonde hair. Since blonde hair colors can change over time, you want a toner formulation that will help maintain your desired color.
Results
Check for reviews of the toner to ensure that it delivers on its promises to keep your hair looking healthy and shiny. You want a product that will give you long-lasting results, not something that is only good for one wash!
Cost
Consider the cost of the toner and determine if it’s worth the price tag for the results you’re expecting from it. If you’re not willing to shell out for expensive products, shop around for products that are more cost-effective with equally desirable performance.
Hair Type
Make sure you choose a toner that works well for your particular hair type (e.g., dry, thick, damaged, or fine). Some toners can be harsher than others, so be careful to read the labels and product descriptions.
Toner Size
If your hair is thicker or longer than usual, you may require additional treatments and more of the product to achieve your desired results.
Smell
Choose a toner with an aroma that works well with your own personal preference — something pleasant but not overpowering or too strong-smelling. Natural fragrances such as lavender or eucalyptus are usually safe bets when looking for an enjoyable scent. If you have a sensitive scalp, make sure your toner is free from any potentially irritating synthetic fragrances.
Cruelty-Free
If you’re an animal lover, you’ll want to determine whether the product uses animal testing for its product. Look for brands with certifications such as the Leaping Bunny certification so you know exactly what products are cruelty-free.
Comparing the Top Toners for Blonde Hair in 2023
VITAMINS Toner for Blonde Hair
Pros
- Provides hydration
- Repair and restore the hair
- Helps smooth frizzy hair
- Free from parabens and sulfates
Cons
- May not work on darker blonde shades
BOLD UNIQ Toner for Blonde Hair
Pros
- Counteract yellow hues
- Paraben and sulfate-free
- Formulated with vitamin B5
- Features innovative UV filters
Cons
- May leave hair feeling dry
WELLA Color Charm Toner for Blonde Hair
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
- Easy to apply
- Helps maintain healthy-looking hair
- Creates an even tone
Cons
- Might not work well with darker blondes
John Frieda Toner for Blonde Hair
Pros
- Gives blonde hair a salon-fresh look
- Provides a thorough cleanse
- Helps to keep brassy tones at bay
- Gives a more lustrous look
Cons
- May only give subtle results
Punky Toner for Blonde Hair
Pros
- Includes a keratin complex for healthier hair
- Vibrant and long-lasting
- Incredibly easy to apply
- Vegan and free of PPD and paraben
Cons
- May leave pigment on hands and shower
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the ideal toner for blonde hair?
A:The ideal toner for blonde hair is one that is specifically formulated to be gentle on blonde hair without damaging or drying it out. Look for a toner that contains the right kind of pigments to color-correct the brassy yellow and orange tones that are common in blonde hair.
-
Q: Do toners for blonde hair help keep hair healthy and shiny?
A:Yes, these blonde toners can help keep hair healthy and shiny by gently depositing color molecules into the cuticle of the hair, filling in gaps in the pigment while locking moisture into the strands. This may help make the hair more resilient and less prone to damage and breakage, resulting in healthier, shinier hair.
-
Q: How often should I use toner for blonde hair?
A:Use toners sparingly — no more than once or twice every four weeks. Overuse can lead to dryness, fading, or incorrect tones rather than the desired shade of blonde.
-
Q: What ingredients should I look for in a toner for blonde hair?
A:When shopping for a toner for blonde hair, look for nourishing ingredients such as chamomile extract, honey, witch hazel, aloe vera extract, lavender essential oil, and other keratin-inducing ingredients such as hydrolyzed wheat protein. These ingredients help to nourish and protect the strands from damage while delivering desired tones to the locks. Of course, you also want to make sure there are blue or violet pigments as well!
-
Q: How do I apply toner for blonde hair?
A:To apply toner to your blonde hair, start by shampooing your locks with shampoo. Rinse out the shampoo thoroughly before applying your toner according to the instructions on its packaging. Generally speaking, you’ll want to start at the ends of your hair first and work your way up toward the roots until you’ve evenly saturated all of your locks with toner. Leave it on for the recommended amount of time before rinsing thoroughly and conditioning as usual.
-
Q: Do different toners for blonde hair work better on different shades?
A:Yes, different toners will work better on different shades of blonde hair — some may be more suitable for darker blondes while others may work better on lighter blondes. This is why it’s important to select a toner specifically designed for your particular shade of blonde.
-
Q: Are there any risks associated with using toner for blonde hair?
A:If used properly and in moderation, there should be no major risks associated with using a professional quality toner on your blonde hair (if you already have healthy locks in good condition prior to the application). But, if you overuse it or use poor-quality products that contain harsh ingredients, there may be some risks associated with over-toning your locks such as split ends, dryness, breakage, or discolored hair.
-
Q: Do I need to use additional styling products after applying toner for blonde hair?
A:You don’t have to use any additional styling products after applying a toner on your blonde hair, but it may still be beneficial to use a leave-in-conditioner and some kind of heat protectant if you plan on using heated styling tools afterwards. Hair oils like argan or jojoba oil can also help with adding shine and combatting any residual dryness after you style your hair.
