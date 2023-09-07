Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Toners for Blonde Hair

Written by Avery Williamson

If you have blonde hair, you probably already know it can be difficult to keep your color looking healthy, vibrant, and shiny. To keep your blonde hair looking its best, you need to try color products, like toner. Toner is a special hair product used to add depth, richness, and color-correct hair, whether your blonde is natural or dyed.

Finding the right toner for your blonde hair can be pretty tricky. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and put together a list of the best toners for blonde hair in 2023. Whether you’re looking for something to enhance your natural shade or want to give your hair an ashy, platinum tone, you’ll find the perfect toner for you on this list.