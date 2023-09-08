Your account
The Best Keratin Hair Serums for Frizz-Free Locks

Written by Avery Williamson

If you’re looking to give your hair a luxurious makeover, a keratin hair serum is the way to go. A keratin hair serum has a design that can nourish and protect your hair while making it silky smooth and glossy. Not only will you look fabulous, but you may even find that you have healthier hair.

To help you in your search for the perfect serum for your hair type, we rounded up the leading keratin hair serum of 2023. We’ve included options for every budget, from drugstore to salon quality. With the help of any one of these products, you’ll finally be able to give yourself a salon-level makeover in the comfort of your own home!

What To Consider Before Buying Keratin Hair Serum

When searching for the perfect keratin hair serum, there are a few key things to look out for in terms of product features. Here is a comprehensive buyer’s guide so you can make an informed decision and find a product that best suits your needs:

Ingredients

When choosing a keratin hair serum, it’s essential to look for products with natural and/or safe ingredients. These not only nourish and protect the hair from environmental damage, but they may also give the serum its pleasant scent without being too overpowering or relying on synthetic fragrances. Some of the best ingredients to look for are hydrolyzed keratin, argan oil, sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and macadamia nut oil.

Smell

A pleasant scent is important with keratin serums as they will linger on your hair throughout the day. Avoid any that have a strong and unpleasant odor as this can be overwhelming after a few hours of wear. Natural fragrances are usually a safe option when selecting a pleasant-smelling serum.

Price

Keratin serums can range in price depending on quality and brand, so make sure that you set a budget and stick to it when shopping around. And remember that exorbitant prices aren’t always better — there are many affordable serums out there that can work just as well as more expensive options.

UV protection

UV protection is essential when looking for a keratin serum as sun exposure can damage your hair over time if left unchecked. Look for products that offer UV protection so you can keep your hair safe from the sun’s harsh rays.

Moisture

Keratin serums should be able to lock in moisture to keep your hair looking healthy and soft. Opt for serums with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, or honey.

Repairing abilities

Look for a keratin serum that has a design for repairing damaged strands. Opt for formulas containing hydrolyzed keratin as this helps rebuild weakened strands, restore shine, and smooth your locks. It also helps protect against breakage in future styling sessions.

Reviews

Reading reviews is an essential part of finding the right keratin serum for your needs. See what other people have said about a product before purchasing – it can be helpful in getting an idea of what others think about using it long-term.

Consistency

The consistency of a keratin serum is important as it affects how easy it is to apply and how well absorbs into both the scalp and hair. Avoid serums that are too thick or too thin for easy application and absorption. It’s a good idea to go for ones with a medium consistency instead for optimal results.

Brand reputation

Although there may be cheaper alternatives available, don’t let price be your only deciding factor when shopping around — make sure you choose a brand with a good reputation for delivering high-quality products at reasonable prices. Look up customer reviews or ask friends who use keratin products what they recommend — this will help you pick a brand you know you can trust.

Reviewing the Best Keratin Hair Serums of 2023

1

Vitamins Hair Cosmetics Kertain Hair Serum

Vitamins Hair Cosmetics Kertain Hair Serum
Pros

  • Protects hair from sun damage
  • Creates fuller, thicker hair
  • Provides protein repair
  • Suitable for all hair types

Cons

  • Fragrance may be too strong for some
The VITAMINS hair cosmetics Keratin Hair Serum is a revolutionary product designed to deliver salon-quality results. Featuring a luxurious blend of Moroccan argan and coconut oil, this serum provides instant thickness and fullness to the hair. It also helps to revive, restore, and repair dry and damaged hair with collagen repairing and hydrating therapy. Plus, the serum offers incredible strengthening benefits and thermal heat protection, making it perfect for those who regularly use flat irons, blow dryers, or curling irons. The included biotin and castor oil provide nourishment and moisture to the hair without making it greasy or weighed down. Perfect for all hair types — especially frizzy, curly, extra thick, or fine hair — this serum helps to define curls and tame flyaways while providing amazing anti-humidity benefits. The formula is even water-based and sulfate-free to ensure weightlessness and volumizing bounce. Plus, it is alcohol-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, and comes in a compact size that is easy to carry with you whenever you travel, making it our top choice overall.
2

GK HAIR Kertain Hair Serum

GK HAIR Kertain Hair Serum
Pros

  • Supports health scalp
  • Provides hydration
  • Helps tame frizzy and brittle hair
  • Prevent further damage

Cons

  • Bottle size is small for price
GK HAIR’s Keratin Hair Serum is a powerful and nourishing product designed to invigorate hair and create smoother, fuller, and healthier locks. It’s formulated with a combination of argan oil and keratin, two powerful ingredients that provide a protective layer around each strand. The salon-like formula also helps to tame frizz and brittle hair, while sealing in moisture and providing additional protection against environmental factors. Anyone can use this product whether their hair is straight, wavy, curly, coiled, or tightly coiled. Its lightweight feel makes it easy to apply on clean dry or damp hair after shampooing and conditioning by working it through the ends up to mid-length to help tame flyaways and frizz. The serum also provides heat protection from heat tools like blow dryers and curling irons, making it a great choice for everyday styling.
3

L Luseta Kertain Hair Serum

L Luseta Kertain Hair Serum
Pros

  • Nourish damaged hair
  • Works on dry or towel-dried hair
  • Safe for color-treated hair
  • Free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten

Cons

  • May make your hair greasy
The Luseta Keratin Hair Serum is an excellent product for anyone who has dry and damaged hair. The unique keratin oil-infused formula nourishes and strengthens the hair, leaving it feeling strong, healthy, and shiny. The serum is also weightless and helps to resist breakage while adding softness and shine. When using this product, you can apply it to dry hair for conditioning of the ends, frizz management, and shine. You can also use it on towel-dried hair by placing a few drops into your palms or fingertips and applying it to the mid-to-end sections/ The serum is completely color-safe and free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten, so it won’t damage or fade your hair or your dye in any way. Luseta offers a great way to restore natural beauty to your locks without harsh and potentially damaging chemical treatments.
4

Remilia Hair Kertain Hair Serum

Remilia Hair Kertain Hair Serum
Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Comes in travel-friendly capsules
  • Free from parabens or sulfates
  • Help reduce frizziness, split ends, and breakage

Cons

  • More expensive than other options
The Keratin Hair Serum from Remilia Hair is an effective and easy-to-use product that can strengthen, protect, and repair damaged hair. This hair treatment contains plant-based capsules that are rich in vitamins and proteins that help reduce frizz, breakage, tangles, and split ends after just one use. While hydrating the hair, it also acts as a scalp protector, unlocking your hair’s shine and softness while promoting stronger and thicker hair growth. The formulation of this shampoo also works as a heat protectant, preventing damage to the scalp and hair via exposure to the sun or styling tools. It leaves your hair non-greasy and smelling fresh all day long, without any need for added styling products. Plus, it works for all types of hair — long or short, fine or thick, straight or curly — and is even safe for chemically-treated hair.
5

Keranique Kertain Hair Serum

Keranique Kertain Hair Serum
Pros

  • Repairs damaged hair
  • Improve thickness and volume
  • Nourish the scalp and hair follicles
  • Contains natural ingredients

Cons

  • A bit pricey for the bottle size
The Keranique Keratin Hair Serum is a unique solution for hair regrowth and hair loss prevention. Developed by experts to improve scalp health and nourish the hair follicles, this serum helps reduce excess sebum and DHT on the scalp, which are major contributors to hair loss. The serum contains a blend of peptides, stem cell culture extract, vitamins, and botanicals that help nourish the scalp and hair follicles for healthier, fuller-looking hair. When used in connection with Keranique’s anti-thinning shampoos and volumizing conditioners, the Follicle Boosting Serum helps reinforce, protect, and repair thinning hair with its Keratin Amino Complex protein, adding volume and thickness to each strand while nourishing each follicle. The serum also contains natural ingredients such as Red Clover, Panax Ginseng Root, Burdock Root, Carob Seed, and Carrageen Moss extracts that offer additional nourishment.

People Also Ask

  • Q: What is an ideal keratin hair serum?

    A:An ideal keratin hair serum is one that is specifically formulated to nourish hair strands and leave them feeling soft and shiny. Look for a serum that contains an array of ingredients like hydrolyzed keratin, and argan oil or jojoba oil to deliver maximum nourishment that can penetrate deep into the hair follicles.

  • Q: How do you use a keratin hair serum?

    A:Most keratin serums work great on damp hair. First, begin by washing and conditioning the hair, Next, towel-dry it until it is damp. Apply a small amount of serum onto the palms of your hands and then distribute it evenly throughout your hair, focusing on the ends. After applying the serum, massage it in for two to three minutes using long, gentle strokes. After massaging in, comb through the hair with a wide-toothed comb to ensure the even distribution of the product.

  • Q: Are keratin hair serums safe to use?

    A:Yes, keratin serums are generally considered safe for use on most people’s scalp and hair unless their scalp or individual strands are particularly sensitive or damaged. Just be sure to check the ingredients listed on products ahead of time, as some may contain other potential irritants like artificial fragrances or dyes.

  • Q: How often should you use a keratin hair serum?

    A:It really depends on your individual needs. If you have particularly dry, brittle hair you may want to use it more often than someone with naturally manageable tresses. As a general guideline, it’s typically recommended to use a keratin serum once or twice weekly after washing to maintain optimal levels of softness and shine.

  • Q: Does keratin hair serum work for all hair types?

    A:Yes, most keratin serums can work well on all sorts of locks regardless of length or curl pattern. Although, some products may have a formula for specific types of hair.

  • Q: Does keratin hair serum work on damaged hair?

    A:Yes, in addition to providing shine and softness, keratin serums can also help repair split ends and even reduce frizziness in damaged strands if you use them regularly over time.

  • Q: Do I need to use other products with the keratin hair serum for great results?

    A:While many people choose to supplement their routine with other products such as deep conditioners and heated styling tools, you do not need anything else in order for your keratin serum to work effectively on your locks.

  • Q: Can I use the keratin hair serum on wet or dry hair?

    A:Keratin serums can work for either wet or dry hair (depending on which type you select), so be sure to read the instructions carefully before applying it.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

By Avery Williamson

Avery Williamson is a mother of two girls, so she is surrounded by children and knows what they need to thrive. Growing up as an only child, Avery's relationships with her parents were a shining light in her life, and she seeks to provide other parents with the tools to foster similar positive relationships with their own kids. From breakfast to bedtime, Avery knows exactly what it takes to help your little one stay happy and healthy.

