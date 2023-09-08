If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Keratin Hair Serums for Frizz-Free Locks
If you’re looking to give your hair a luxurious makeover, a keratin hair serum is the way to go. A keratin hair serum has a design that can nourish and protect your hair while making it silky smooth and glossy. Not only will you look fabulous, but you may even find that you have healthier hair.
To help you in your search for the perfect serum for your hair type, we rounded up the leading keratin hair serum of 2023. We’ve included options for every budget, from drugstore to salon quality. With the help of any one of these products, you’ll finally be able to give yourself a salon-level makeover in the comfort of your own home!
What To Consider Before Buying Keratin Hair Serum
When searching for the perfect keratin hair serum, there are a few key things to look out for in terms of product features. Here is a comprehensive buyer’s guide so you can make an informed decision and find a product that best suits your needs:
Ingredients
When choosing a keratin hair serum, it’s essential to look for products with natural and/or safe ingredients. These not only nourish and protect the hair from environmental damage, but they may also give the serum its pleasant scent without being too overpowering or relying on synthetic fragrances. Some of the best ingredients to look for are hydrolyzed keratin, argan oil, sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and macadamia nut oil.
Smell
A pleasant scent is important with keratin serums as they will linger on your hair throughout the day. Avoid any that have a strong and unpleasant odor as this can be overwhelming after a few hours of wear. Natural fragrances are usually a safe option when selecting a pleasant-smelling serum.
Price
Keratin serums can range in price depending on quality and brand, so make sure that you set a budget and stick to it when shopping around. And remember that exorbitant prices aren’t always better — there are many affordable serums out there that can work just as well as more expensive options.
UV protection
UV protection is essential when looking for a keratin serum as sun exposure can damage your hair over time if left unchecked. Look for products that offer UV protection so you can keep your hair safe from the sun’s harsh rays.
Moisture
Keratin serums should be able to lock in moisture to keep your hair looking healthy and soft. Opt for serums with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, or honey.
Repairing abilities
Look for a keratin serum that has a design for repairing damaged strands. Opt for formulas containing hydrolyzed keratin as this helps rebuild weakened strands, restore shine, and smooth your locks. It also helps protect against breakage in future styling sessions.
Reviews
Reading reviews is an essential part of finding the right keratin serum for your needs. See what other people have said about a product before purchasing – it can be helpful in getting an idea of what others think about using it long-term.
Consistency
The consistency of a keratin serum is important as it affects how easy it is to apply and how well absorbs into both the scalp and hair. Avoid serums that are too thick or too thin for easy application and absorption. It’s a good idea to go for ones with a medium consistency instead for optimal results.
Brand reputation
Reviewing the Best Keratin Hair Serums of 2023
Vitamins Hair Cosmetics Kertain Hair Serum
Pros
- Protects hair from sun damage
- Creates fuller, thicker hair
- Provides protein repair
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Fragrance may be too strong for some
GK HAIR Kertain Hair Serum
Pros
- Supports health scalp
- Provides hydration
- Helps tame frizzy and brittle hair
- Prevent further damage
Cons
- Bottle size is small for price
L Luseta Kertain Hair Serum
Pros
- Nourish damaged hair
- Works on dry or towel-dried hair
- Safe for color-treated hair
- Free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten
Cons
- May make your hair greasy
Remilia Hair Kertain Hair Serum
Pros
- Easy to use
- Comes in travel-friendly capsules
- Free from parabens or sulfates
- Help reduce frizziness, split ends, and breakage
Cons
- More expensive than other options
Keranique Kertain Hair Serum
Pros
- Repairs damaged hair
- Improve thickness and volume
- Nourish the scalp and hair follicles
- Contains natural ingredients
Cons
- A bit pricey for the bottle size
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is an ideal keratin hair serum?
A:An ideal keratin hair serum is one that is specifically formulated to nourish hair strands and leave them feeling soft and shiny. Look for a serum that contains an array of ingredients like hydrolyzed keratin, and argan oil or jojoba oil to deliver maximum nourishment that can penetrate deep into the hair follicles.
-
Q: How do you use a keratin hair serum?
A:Most keratin serums work great on damp hair. First, begin by washing and conditioning the hair, Next, towel-dry it until it is damp. Apply a small amount of serum onto the palms of your hands and then distribute it evenly throughout your hair, focusing on the ends. After applying the serum, massage it in for two to three minutes using long, gentle strokes. After massaging in, comb through the hair with a wide-toothed comb to ensure the even distribution of the product.
-
Q: Are keratin hair serums safe to use?
A:Yes, keratin serums are generally considered safe for use on most people’s scalp and hair unless their scalp or individual strands are particularly sensitive or damaged. Just be sure to check the ingredients listed on products ahead of time, as some may contain other potential irritants like artificial fragrances or dyes.
-
Q: How often should you use a keratin hair serum?
A:It really depends on your individual needs. If you have particularly dry, brittle hair you may want to use it more often than someone with naturally manageable tresses. As a general guideline, it’s typically recommended to use a keratin serum once or twice weekly after washing to maintain optimal levels of softness and shine.
-
Q: Does keratin hair serum work for all hair types?
A:Yes, most keratin serums can work well on all sorts of locks regardless of length or curl pattern. Although, some products may have a formula for specific types of hair.
-
Q: Does keratin hair serum work on damaged hair?
A:Yes, in addition to providing shine and softness, keratin serums can also help repair split ends and even reduce frizziness in damaged strands if you use them regularly over time.
-
Q: Do I need to use other products with the keratin hair serum for great results?
A:While many people choose to supplement their routine with other products such as deep conditioners and heated styling tools, you do not need anything else in order for your keratin serum to work effectively on your locks.
-
Q: Can I use the keratin hair serum on wet or dry hair?
A:Keratin serums can work for either wet or dry hair (depending on which type you select), so be sure to read the instructions carefully before applying it.
