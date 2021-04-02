Looking good, little brother! Rob Kardashian showed off his weight loss in a rare Keeping Up With the Kardashians appearance during the Thursday, April 1, episode of the series.

In the clip, Kardashian, 34, showed up for a brief moment while his mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, prepared for a tai chi lesson.

“Corey’s ready. You’re Bruce Lee ready. You guys look so cute and silly,” the youngest Kardashian sibling said after taking in the pair’s outfits.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, 3, were also in attendance for the quick hello. After Kris, 65, offered her granddaughter a lollipop, the Arthur George founder stepped in to offer some parenting advice.

“Mom, you can’t bribe kids like that,” he said. The sock designer, who sister Kendall Jenner once noted is the best parent in the family during a December 2019 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, shares his 4-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Blac Chyna.

During his relationship with Chyna, 32, Kardashian credited his then-girlfriend as his “motivation” to lose weight, claiming in an April 2016 Instagram post that he hoped to weigh 200-205 pounds eventually.

“[See] where I started 298lbs to my current weight now 248.4lbs,” he wrote at the time, showing off a self-selected “before” photo.

In Thursday’s episode, Kardashian wore a yellow T-shirt from his Halfway Dead clothing line, as well as some shorts that showed off his slimmed-down body.

His health has long been a topic of discussion, both on the series and in headlines. In June 2020, the notoriously private reality star posted a photo of himself on Instagram showing off his new physique.

“Woo back baby,” he wrote at the time, posing with Savas Oguz and Tristan Thompson. In another photo, he smiled with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kris revealed during a May 2015 episode of KUWTK that her only son had gained 100 pounds at one point. Through the years, the clothing designer has struggled with weight gain, as well as both depression and type 2 diabetes. In August 2015, Rob posted a throwback photo of himself from 2011 at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas, noting that his issues began “right here with these milkshakes.”

Scroll to see Rob’s most recent transformation: