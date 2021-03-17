It’s his day! Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and more of the famous family praised Rob Kardashian‘s adventurous spirit as he turned 34 on Wednesday, March 17.

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and we will be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime together,” the Revenge Body host, 36, captioned a childhood photo of herself giving her little brother a big hug. “I want you to know how proud I am to be your sister. PROUD!!!! I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author encouraged Rob to “continue to find your best self” and “keep your head held high,” no matter how tough things get.

“Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!” she added. “You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always. Tonight, we drink like kings!!! Said in my best @robkardashianofficial voice.”

Adjusting to life in the spotlight following the debut of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007 wasn’t always easy for Rob. During a May 2015 episode of the family’s reality series, Kris Jenner revealed that her son gained 100 pounds as he battled depression and type 2 diabetes.

“I cry myself to sleep literally every night worrying about [Rob],” the In the Kitchen with Kris cookbook author, 65, said at the time. “It’s breaking my heart.”

Amid his personal struggles, Rob took a step away from the public eye. In September 2016 — two months before his daughter, Dream, was born — he confirmed that he was no longer diabetic.

Fans caught a rare glimpse of Rob last year in pics from Khloé’s birthday party, rushing to compliment the TV personality on his slimmed-down figure. “Woo back baby,” he wrote via Instagram in June 2020 as he posed alongside Tristan Thompson. A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that Rob had been “taking really good care of himself” and was eager to continue his self-improvement kick.

“He’s in a good mental state,” the insider added in July 2020. “He’s really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.”

