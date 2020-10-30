Not her problem? Kim Kardashian brushed off the controversy that ensued after revealing she celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island with friends and family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Her birthday party was so much fun, and she had an absolute blast. She’s in a better mood with all her friends surrounding her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Even though she’s getting backlash for taking her friends away, she doesn’t care. She thinks it’s because people are jealous. She wanted to celebrate turning 40, and she’s happy with where she’s at in life and knows who she is and is more confident than ever.”

To Kardashian, the negative reaction is unjust. “Kim doesn’t care about the backlash. She sees celebs have a birthday party on a beach in Malibu and it’s fine, but because she has the means to safely transport her family, she is torn down for it,” a second insider says. “The party was amazing. It was just family and Kim’s closest friends — really just her core group.”

The reality star shared photos from her getaway on Tuesday, October 27, along with a caption that stirred up criticism from some. “I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she tweeted. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Khloé Kardashian defended her sister after social media users called Kim out for taking a lavish vacation amid the strains of the pandemic. “I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town [but] I don’t really know the extent of it, but this year is a frustrating year. I get it,” the Revenge Body host, 36, said during her Thursday, October 29, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also, it’s her 40th. This is something she really wanted to do for us … it was such a nice thing.”

Kim continued posting moments from the trip after the backlash, including a video of husband Kanye West’s present for her. “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad [Robert Kardashian Sr.]”