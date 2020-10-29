Bethenny Frankel is certainly keeping up with the Kardashians! The Real Housewives of New York City alum poked fun at Kim Kardashian after the social media mogul came under fire for her 40th birthday getaway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frankel, 49, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 29, to share photos of herself and her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, striking a pose on top of the marble island in their kitchen. They wore matching sweaters and party sunglasses while holding cocktail glasses, surrounded by seashells, a tropical-scented candle, a stuffed flamingo and a bar sign.

“Took the family to my private (kitchen) island,” the former Bravo personality wrote, paraphrasing the caption that Kardashian used earlier in the week while sharing snaps from her vacation.

Frankel added the hashtags: “#privileged #blessed #humbled #thisis50 #thisisme #turning50.”

The Skinnygirl founder’s post came four weeks after she slammed the law student’s sister Kylie Jenner for sharing a snap of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, wearing a $12,000 Hermès backpack while posing in front of a luxury car on her first day of school.

“I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet,” Frankel commented via Instagram on September 30. “It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Kardashian received backlash on Tuesday, October 27, after she revealed that she flew family members including mom Kris Jenner and siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to an undisclosed private island for her extravagant birthday bash.

While the KKW Beauty founder acknowledged “how privileged [her] life is” and assured fans that her guests quarantined for two weeks before the trip, social media users called her posts “tone-deaf” and “insensitive” as the U.S. entered its third wave of deadly coronavirus cases.

Kim has yet to publicly address the controversy, but Khloé, 36, defended her big sister on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

“I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also, it’s her 40th. This is something she really wanted to do for us,” said the Revenge Body host, who previously tested positive for the virus. “It was such a nice thing.”

Scroll down to see more of Frankel’s pictures with Bryn!