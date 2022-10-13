Finding a compromise. After raising eyebrows for her comments about women in business, Kim Kardashian attempted to offer more context to her words.

“Just recently I got a lot of backlash for my Variety article. When I made that statement, it wasn’t a blanket statement toward all women,” Kim, 41, told cameras in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, October 13. “As if I didn’t think women work hard or respect the work that they do because I see it every single day.”

Earlier that year, the reality star went viral after she offered advice to aspiring businesswomen. “Get your f–king ass up and work,” Kim told Variety during an interview in March. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also addressed accusations that her family was “famous for being famous.”

“Who gives a f–k? We focus on the positive. We work our asses off,” she added at the time. “If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you. With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a bitch.”

That same month, Meghan McCain weighed in on the drama, writing for The Daily Mail, “Kim is an incredibly smart woman, I would never say different. But she should really know better. The unique experience of having a successful or famous parent breeds specific and special opportunities not available to the vast majority of people, and particularly to those born into poverty.”

The Selfish author, for her part, attempted to defend her initial response.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” the beauty mogul said during an interview with Good Morning America in March. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

In response, Variety‘s chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister hit back at Kim’s recollection of their interview. “It’s not what she claims. I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: ‘What would be your advice for women in business?’ the reporter tweeted. “The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually.”

While filming season 2 of The Kardashians, Kim doubled down on the meaning behind her advice. “The most important people in my life — that have shaped my life and shaped my career and helped me get to where I am today — all are women,” she explained in a confessional during the new episode. “So, I hated that that got misunderstood and for that I am so sorry.”

